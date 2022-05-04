Best Free Fire character and pet combinations for Factory Roof challenge in May 2022

Aside from Clash Squad and Battle Royale, Free Fire players occasionally enjoy the Factory Challenge mode. This 1vs1 fight takes place on top of the Factory on the Bermuda map, and gamers can only use melee weapons and their fists to defeat enemies.

The ability of Free Fire characters is improved once they are paired with pets. Hence, here are some of the best characters and pets that can be used in the Factory Challenge mode of the battle royale game.

Top 5 character + pet combinations for Factory Challenge in Free Fire

1) Kla + Dr Beanie

Kla is the best character suitable for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire, as players are barred from using firearms. His passive ability, Muay Thai, is deadly and can inflict 100% increased fist damage.

Dr Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Kla can be paired with Dr. Beanie to gain a boost in his movement speed. The pet's ability, Dashy Duckwalk, can improve the character's movement speed by 30% when they are crouching.

2) Alok + Ottero

Alok is one of the most overpowered active characters in the battle royale game, with a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds. His Drop the Beat ability can improve the movement and sprinting speed by 10% and recover HP at a rate of 5 HP per second for five seconds.

Ottero's Double Blubber ability (Image via Garena)

To ensure additional EP recovery, Alok can be paired with Ottero. Using Ottero's Double Blubber ability, players can gain EP that is equivalent to 35% HP recovered as a result of usage of medkits and treatment guns.

3) Joseph + Poring

Joseph's passive ability helps the character move quicker, making it easier to dodge enemies. Using Nutty Movement, gamers' movement speed increases by 10% for a second after they take damage.

Poring's Stitch and Patch ability (Image via Garena)

Poring's Stich and Patch ability will be able to mend the damage inflicted on the character. This ability increases 1 helmet and armor durability every three seconds and prevents level 1 helmets and armor from being completely destroyed.

4) A124 + Rockie

A124 has become the only Free Fire character that can render enemies useless for 20 seconds. The active skill, Thrill of Battle, with a cooldown time of 100 seconds, can disable enemies' skills and interrupt their interaction countdown.

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Due to the high cooldown time of A124, she should ideally be paired with Rockie. The Stay Chill ability of the pet reduces the cooldown time of a character by 6%.

5) K + Moony

K is an incredibly versatile active character who can ensure that players never run out of health. Using his Psychology mode of Master of All ability, mobile gamers can ensure that they have 3 EPs every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 seconds).

Moony's Paranormal Protection ability (Image via Garena)

Moony will provide an additional boost with its Paranormal Protection ability. Whenever the character is in an interaction cooldown, the pet can ensure that the damage inflicted by enemies is reduced by 25%.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion. Character and pet selection depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu