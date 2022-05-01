5 best Free Fire characters for ranked matches in May 2022

A new season, Season 48, commenced in Free Fire today, 1 May 2022. Now that it is here, the ranks of the players have been reset. Hence, regular gamers will want to climb up the ranks as fast as possible before the current season ends.

Mobile gamers can use many characters in the battle royale game to boost their ranks. The following are five of the best who can be used to yield good results in ranked matches.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire characters are best suited for ranked matches

1) DJ Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the rarest characters in Free Fire who has never been reworked. He is a dynamic character with the ability, Drop the Beat, which has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Using his 5-meter aura, Alok can increase players' movement and sprinting speed by 10%. Teammates within the aura also get a boost of 5 HP per second for 5 seconds.

2) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Garena)

Skyler is another powerful active character who has the ability, Riptide Rhythm, with a cooldown time of 60 seconds. Being the only character who can destroy multiple gloo walls in one go, he is one of the favorites in the game.

Using a sonic wave, Skyler can destroy five gloo walls within a range of 50 meters. Whenever the player deploys a gloo wall, his HP will also be increased by 4.

3) K

Captain Booyah's Master of All ability (Image via Garena)

K is a versatile Free Fire character who helps with EP conversion and recovery, the mode switch cooldown between the two being 3 seconds. Using the active character’s Master of All ability, players’ maximum EP increases by 50.

The Psychology mode helps recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP). The Jiu-jitsu mode, on the other hand, increases the EP conversion rate of the player and their allies.

4) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Garena)

After A124’s ability rework in the OB33 update, she has become a completely different character than what she used to be before. Her Thrill of Battle ability now lasts for 20 seconds and the cooldown is 100 seconds.

Despite her heavy cooldown time, her active ability is helpful as it is the only one that can render the opponent useless. The 8-meter electromagnetic wave unleashed by A124 can interfere with the skill of the enemies and their interaction countdown.

5) Kapelle

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

Kapelle is an underrated passive character in Free Fire who is great when it comes to healing. Her Healing Song ability is an asset in the case of a duo or squad-ranked matches.

Her ability can improve the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% each. It can also reduce the HP loss of knocked-down allies by 20%.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

