5 tips to reach Heroic rank easily in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

Every player aspires to rank up in Free Fire MAX. The Heroic Rank is currently the second-highest rank tier in-game. Although reaching it is a matter of pride for the players, everybody finds the progress immensely difficult.

Players spend several hours honing their skills and improving their gameplay, and sometimes, that still isn’t enough. One needs to be smart and quick-witted to rank higher and subsequently reach the Heroic Rank.

Tips that will help players reach the Heroic Rank in Free Fire MAX

5) Two is better than one

There’s only so much one can do while playing alone in an unpredictable ranked match in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, things are made even more difficult when it's a free-for-all situation.

To improve the odds of winning, players should team up with other like-minded individuals to navigate the perils of the battlefield together. To enhance combat and survival capabilities, they can even use abilities that provide buffs to the entire squad. This will make it harder for an enemy team to eliminate them.

4) Land in a safe spot and be aware of the surrounding area

Landing in a hot-drop zone is a sure way to be eliminated early. To ensure a somewhat safe passage and higher chances of pushing ranks, players should land in safe spots on the map.

This will give them time to collect supplies, gear up, and secure the best loot possible during the early game. However, players should be aware of their surroundings even when landing in safe areas. If an enemy is lurking nearby, it's best to deal with them before they have the chance to gear up.

3) Efficient and early looting

Looting is not just about securing weapons and supplies. It is an essential part of Free Fire MAX. Any player trying to push rank should understand how it is not possible nor easy to loot throughout the match.

Such being the case, they should prioritize looting and securing supplies as soon as possible in the early game. Learning how to chart a loot path and knowing exactly what to pick up will save a lot of time and make the process more efficient.

2) Usage of good characters

Every character in Free Fire MAX has been carefully crafted, keeping in mind the broad preference spectrum gamers may have. Choosing a character is always an individual preference, depending on the player’s gameplay style.

Players should understand how to mix and match character abilities to their maximum potential. This will give them an edge in combat. Certain combinations are even beneficial to the entire team and enhance their overall combat capability.

1) Never give up

No matter how cliche this may sound, giving up is never an option. Even when the cards are stacked against the player, they should stay focused on the task at hand - winning the match

At times, even when the situation seems unwinnable, there's always a ray of hope to be found. With a bit of luck and finesse, players will be able to overcome these deadlocks in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu