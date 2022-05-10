5 overrated character abilities in Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Free Fire MAX has numerous characters with unique abilities. These special abilities belong to either one of the two categories – active and passive. Active abilities have a cooldown time and have to be manually activated by players whereas passive ones (except Shirou’s) get activated whenever the situation calls for it.

Despite their active and passive skills, some characters’ powers are significantly overrated. This article lists five abilities that are not very useful, but are very popular amongst players.

Overrated Free Fire MAX character abilities

1) Time Turner

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Free Fire)

Time Turner is an active ability that lets players block 800 damage inflicted by their enemies for four seconds. The cooldown time for the ability lasts for 180 seconds.

Chrono used to be an overpowered character, but after he was nerfed for the third time, he became as effective as a gloo wall. With a high cooldown time and mediocre ability, this active Free Fire MAX ability's hype has gone down significantly.

2) Hacker's Eye

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Garena)

Hacker’s Eye is Moco’s passive skill. The enemies that are shot by this Free Fire MAX character are tagged for a span of two seconds.

Moco recently received her awakened ability, Enigma’s Eye, which is why her character was used by mobile gamers at large. However, her normal ability is not very effective as the tag lasts only for a very short period of time.

3) Camouflage

Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Garena)

Wukong’s Camouflage ability allows mobile gamers to turn into a bush for 10 seconds. The cooldown time of the active ability is 300 seconds, but it resets if the player is successful in taking down an enemy.

Despite having a unique ability, Wukong is not very effective when it comes to indoor fights, and his ability is canceled as soon as he attacks. Moreover, the movement speed of the character gets reduced by 20% whenever the skill remains activated. All these factors reduce the effectiveness of the ability in the middle of a fight.

4) Vital Vibes

Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Garena)

Despite Thiva’s abilities being improved with the latest update, he is still pretty overrated since there are better characters in the game when it comes to healing. The passive ability can improve the help-up speed by 15% and can recover 25 HP in five seconds.

Thiva is only useful in case of group or Clash Squad matches. Mobile gamers who enjoy solo matches will get better alternatives when it comes to healing like Caroline, DJ Alok, and Dimitri.

5) Nutty Movement

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

The Nutty Movement is the passive skill of Joseph, one of the older characters in the battle royale game. With this ability, the movement speed of the players gets increased by 10% for a second if they take damage from their enemies.

This Free Fire MAX character is useful for Factory Challenge, but is not worth it in normal Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. The skill span is too short to have a significant impact on the match.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

Edited by Mayank Shete