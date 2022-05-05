5 reasons why Nairi is better than Skyler in Free Fire MAX

Although Nairi is fairly new to Free Fire MAX, he's already gotten the attention of fans worldwide. His ability, Ice Iron, has turned him into one of the most versatile characters in the game.

While Skyler is still the best choice when it comes to destroying gloo walls, in many ways, Nairi is better. While he can't replace Skyler, Nairi can certainly out-perform him in several situations.

Top five reasons why players should buy Nairi instead of Skyler in Free Fire MAX

5) Nairi's ability has no cooldown time

Unlike Skyler, Nairi's ability has no cooldown time. This makes it particularly useful during long-drawn battles in Free Fire MAX. Players can take their time and chip away at the enemy's gloo wall using an AR.

Now, while Nairi does not receive any healing perk for placing a gloo wall, his gloo walls are the strongest in-game. This, in theory, should allow characters to stay safe behind them for long periods of time.

4) Nairi has two functional abilities that work independently

Skyler has one main ability in Free Fire MAX, which is used to destroy gloo walls and one secondary ability, which is used to heal. Although this is great in a given situation, Nairi's dual ability is just better.

It offers both offensive and defensive perks. The durability of gloo walls is boosted, and the damage inflicted on them is also increased. This allows Nairi to play multiple roles in combat and makes him the perfect hybrid character.

3) Nairi doesn't require much skill to master

Using Skyler requires a great deal of precision. If the sonic wave is aimed in the wrong direction, it becomes moot. Alternatively, if the sonic wave is unleashed too far away from the target, it deals no damage.

In Nairi's case, the user does not have to worry about timing or precision. Since his ability has no cooldown time, players will always get a second chance. Furthermore, since the learning curve for the ability is not steep, anyone can master it.

2) Nairi is a great character for support

There is no doubt that Skyler is a great supporting character in Free Fire MAX. His ability helps clear the way for teammates to rush in and deal damage. However, his utility is diminished until the cooldown phase of his ability ends.

Since Nairi's ability has no cooldown time, his utility remains constant throughout the match. As long as players can secure gloo walls and enough AR ammo to last the round, they'll be able to constantly support their squad.

1) Same cost but greater value

Although both characters cost the same amount, given the benefits mentioned above, it's clear that Nairi is the better choice. Since spending 499 diamonds is no small amount, it's logical to choose him over Skyler.

Furthermore, keep in mind that the character's ability power level rises as he ranks up. This makes Nairi more powerful when maxed out and worthwhile in the long run.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

