5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins in OB34 update

Garena Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter variant possess an abundance of collectibles, and weapon skins are among them. These gun cosmetics feature exceptional designs alongside altered attributes that elevate the base weapon's capabilities. Hence, gun skins are boast-worthy and vital in any game mode.

Weapon cosmetics are an excellent option if gamers use them while maximizing their ranks. Along with a decent Garena Free Fire MAX character combination, gun skins can do wonders on the battlefield, be it Be Royale or Clash Squad. Thus, they boost the "ranking up" process for many users, especially beginners.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Top five weapon skins to use in the game after the OB34 update

Many changes have been made after the OB34 update (25 May 2022). However, players can still get their hands on many gun skins through various means in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Here are the top five weapon skins in the game that one can consider acquiring after the OB34 update:

1) MP5 - Champion Boxer

Story continues below ad

Attributes:

Damage: ++

Magazine: +

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Casted from gold taken off the boxer king's crown."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

MP5 belongs to the class of overpowered SMGs in Free Fire MAX as it is yet another gun that suits the attacking gameplay strategy. Furthermore, one can upscale the attributes and performance with the Champion Boxer skin.

Champion Boxer is a golden-colored MP5 skin, arguably one of the most beautiful cosmetics available in the store. Moreover, the shiny skin's design is enhanced with stunning VFX that users can consider using their diamonds.

2) Swordsman Legends SVD

Story continues below ad

Attributes

Damage: +

Magazine: ++

Accuracy: -

In-game description:

"Legend always finishes it with a single shot"

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Snipers require mastery in Free Fire MAX as they are not meant for every player. However, once mastered, one can enhance their capabilities in long-range combat. Similarly, marksman rifles are another great option in a match that one can use exchangeably with snipers.

A marksman rifle like SVD is also readily available on the ground, which means even newbies can quickly get it in a match. Since marksman rifles are easier to use than snipers, users should prefer buying or redeeming a skin for the former class of weapons.

Swordsman Legends SVD is one such gun skin that performs exceptionally well and possesses a beautiful design. It features a design with multiple colors like red, purple, and pink, but the special effects around the trigger are pretty mesmerizing.

Story continues below ad

3) Thompson - Dragon Mob

Attributes

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Let's talk business."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Thompson is a decent mid-range SMG in Garena Free Fire MAX that flaunts an impressive magazine capacity. Another pro of Thompson is its availability on the battlefield and efficiency while fighting,

Like any other gun, Thompson also has its share of flaws, but one can overcome them using a Dragon Mob skin. Players can notice an increase in firing rate and ammo capacity with a slight decrease in reload speed.

Story continues below ad

Furthermore, the golden-white skin with a dragon's design of Dragon Mob Thompson is an add-on for the already exceptional weapon.

4) AUG - Cyber Bounty Hunter

Attributes

Accuracy: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Range: -

In-game description:

"Join the battle. Be the legend!"

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

Assault rifles are easily one of the most balanced classes of weapons in Garena Free Fire MAX, as one can employ them in close-quarter scuffles and medium-range flights.

Story continues below ad

Among the ARs, AUG is arguably one of the top three options available in the game. It suits the gamers with an aggressive playstyle due to the brilliant rate of fire and decent control in the short range.

Although AUG becomes a bit unstable with an increase in the range, it is still a must-have weapon on the battlefield. AUG's Cyber Bounty Hunter skin enhances its impressive stats, making it more lethal at close range.

Cyber Bounty Hunter AUG skin is a Chrono-themed special edition collectible that boasts a futuristic look with impressive VFX. Hence, the gun skin design is another reason it is among the best.

5) Vector - Aquablaze Wrath

Story continues below ad

Attributes:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Reload Speed: -

In-game description:

"Don't mess with Mother Nature."

Availability: Loot Crates in Armory (40 diamonds per crate)

The final entry on the list of best Free Fire MAX gun skins is the Aquablaze Wrath Vector, and it is easily one of the most impressive Legendary gun skins when it comes to design and performance.

The Akimbo-styled (dual wield) skin offers each vector's fiery and icy design. The high range and damage ratings make the legendary vector skin formidable in mid-range fights.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far