5 best Free Fire MAX guns to get more kills after OB34 update

There are a variety of guns available in Free Fire MAX, the shooter title, each with a distinct set of attributes. Mobile gamers must consider the overall performance of firearms before picking them up in a match. It will certainly help them in getting maximum kills.

The Free Fire MAX OB34 update has brought numerous changes to the in-game content, including alterations in the attributes of several guns. Keeping this new iteration in mind, the following section will guide users to some of the overwhelming guns to get more eliminations.

Free Fire MAX: List of the most devastating guns to boost kills after OB34 update

1) M24 (Sniper)

Attributes:

Damage: 90

90 Rate of fire: 27

27 Range: 79

79 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 15

15 Accuracy: 90

90 Movement speed: 93

93 Armor penetration: 14

M24 is a newly introduced sniper rifle in the FF MAX OB34 update. Damage, accuracy, and movement speed are three of its most highlighted features, potent enough to even challenge AWM and M82B users. Additionally, the M24 has the largest magazine among snipers in the shooter.

This sniper is likely to help the majority of sniper users gain some new experience. Interestingly, it has a certain armor piercing power as well, which indeed makes it a deadly sniper rifle.

2) Groza (Assault Rifle)

Attributes:

Damage: 61

61 Rate of fire: 58

58 Range: 77

77 Reload speed: 48

48 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 52

52 Movement speed: 63

63 Armor penetration: 34

Groza is an all-time fan favorite firearm in the Free Fire MAX community. It is known for its stability while firing and tackling long-distance fights handily. Each of Groza's attributes is quite appealing, with fire rate, accuracy, and armor-penetration being the key ones.

The Assault Rifle (AR) is capable of taking down foes with its one to two accurate headshots and is highly convenient in mid-range combat as well.

3) UMP (Submachine Gun)

Attributes:

Damage: 50

50 Rate of fire: 74

74 Range: 24

24 Reload speed: 59

59 Magazine: 30

30 Accuracy: 42

42 Movement speed: 91

91 Armor penetration: 54

UMP is an extensively used submachine gun (SMG) in the battle royale title. It has a tremendously high movement speed due to which users find it easier to drag and make smooth headshots. Moreover, in short-range battles, it notably improves their reflexes.

With a decent rate of fire, UMP has the highest armor-penetrating power in the SMG class. Despite a slight reduction in armor penetration in the latest OB34 update, this specific firearm still has an appealing attribute set for aggressive players.

4) M1887 (Shotgun)

Attributes:

Damage: 100

100 Rate of fire: 40

40 Range: 14

14 Reload speed: 55

55 Magazine: 2

2 Accuracy: 10

10 Movement speed: 79

79 Armor penetration: 28

M1887 is arguably the most popular shotgun in the Free Fire MAX community. In addition to having adequate damage-offering capabilities, this shotgun has fair movement speed, armor-penetration power, accuracy, and range.

All these pointers make it a high-caliber firearm, hence most shotgun users have M1887 at the top of their priority list while picking up guns on the battlegrounds. Since it can only hold two bullets at a time, users should be quite cautious while reloading it in intense combat scenarios.

5) SCAR (Assault Rifle)

Attributes:

Damage: 54

54 Rate of fire: 61

61 Range: 68

68 Reload speed: 52

52 Magazine: 48

48 Accuracy: 50

50 Movement speed: 74

74 Armor penetration: 28

One of the most conventional Assault Rifles in Free Fire MAX, SCAR is still capable enough to get kills with two to three precise shots. Users should be even more excited now, as it has received a boost in its armor-piercing ability in the OB34 update.

The AR possesses satisfactory fire rate, movement speed, range, and accuracy. Except for the stock, all kinds of attachments can be attached to it. As per the professionals, SCAR is a stable and well-balanced rifle that is great for beginners to use.

Note: Free Fire MAX guns in the above list are not arranged in any order and the attributes of each are recorded from official sources. Also, this article solely reflects the author's personal views.

Edited by Saman