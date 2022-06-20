5 best Free Fire MAX guns for one-shot kills in ranked mode (OB34)

Free Fire MAX players who want to win matches and progress through the ranks must focus on various elements, with the selection of proper guns being one of the most important ones. Over frequent updates, new types of weapons have been released into the game, providing the community with a wide range of unique choices.

With many players wanting to engage in aggressive gameplay, they look for the most effective weapons they can employ to achieve one-shot kills on their opponents. The options are comprehensive, and the following is a list of five such weapons gamers can utilize.

Note: This list includes the weapons with the highest damage stat as per the official website of Free Fire.

Top 5 guns in Free Fire MAX for one-shot kills

5) AWM

Damage: 90

Description: High-damage sniper rifle with a long reload time.

The AWM is considered one of the best sniper rifles in Free Fire MAX. It can be fantastic in the hands of the right player, and those that wield it may use it to wipe down foes at long range. Furthermore, gamers can incorporate attachments to improve the overall performance of the firearm.

However, players must pair it with an SMG or Shotgun to prevent adversaries from rushing onto them at close ranges. Apart from the incredible 90 damage, the other statistics of the weapon are:

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

4) M1873

Damage: 94

Description: The only secondary weapon known to make quick work of opponents.

The M1873 is a secondary weapon, i.e., it comes in the pistol slot in Free Fire MAX. Regardless, it is a great shotgun that users can keep.

The gun is potent when used at close range, enabling players to quickly end any opposition they face in a short amount of time. Nevertheless, they will have to be careful due to the small magazine size.

Other stats possessed by the weapon are as follows:

Rate of Fire: 35

Range: 8

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 88

Armor Penetration: 0

3) M1014

Damage: 94

Description: Use a shotgun to quickly decimate your nearby opponents.

In Free Fire MAX, shotguns can deal a significant amount of damage, and the M1014 is one of the best alternatives available in this category of weapons. The enormous damage stat of 94 is incredibly devastating, and players can use it to annihilate their opponents.

The M1014 may also be equipped with a stock for added sturdiness. As per the game’s official website, the other statistics boasted by the firearm are:

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 31

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

2) SPAS12

SPAS12 is commonly considered one of, if not the greatest, shotguns that can be used in the battle royale title. The tremendous damage it can hit makes it a force to be reckoned with.

Nonetheless, it is vital to know that as a single-shot weapon, it carries a high level of risk and reward. Missing a shot might knock users out, but landing one can result in a one-shot kill. SPAS12's other stats include:

Rate of Fire: 42

Range: 14

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

1) M1887

Damage: 100

Description: Large-caliber double-shot shotguns are equally threatening to enemies at close range

The M1887 presently holds the position of number one on this list. It boasts the most significant damage numbers of any weapon in the game and makes it easy for players to rack up kills.

However, the gun also has its disadvantages, i.e., the magazine's limited capacity. Users will need to exercise extreme caution and be highly accurate.

Other stats of the weapon are:

Rate of Fire: 40

Range: 14

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 28

Disclaimer: Numerous other weapons hold the same damage stat as AWM (90) in Free Fire MAX.

