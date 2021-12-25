5 best Free Fire Mystery Shop items for Indian server in December 2021

The Mystery Shop has again been introduced to the Indian server of Free Fire, and the event will be accessible for around a week. During this period, players have the opportunity to obtain two costume bundles and numerous other unique items for a reduced price.

Users who do not have a considerable number of diamonds to spend tend to seek the most effective ways to use their in-game currency. Here are some of the best items that players can purchase from the Mystery Shop.

Note: The selection of items differs from user to user, and the items listed below represent the writer’s point of view on the subject.

Free Fire: Items to get from Mystery Shop in Indian server, including Elite Pass and Frosty Shawty Bundle

5) Skyler

Skyler can also be obtained by players (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is among the best things that users can acquire from the Mystery Shop. The in-game persona of Sơn Tùng M-TP has been one of the most prominent choices in the game’s community due to his incredible ability known as Riptide Rhythm.

He is highly preferred by those who like playing aggressively on the battlefield, and getting him for a discount is a steal.

4) Wukong

Wukong has the Camouflage ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong takes the next position and is another incredible choice for users looking to get a character with an active ability in Free Fire. It is in the same prize pool as the Flake Blake Bundle, and users can get it for an extremely low price, depending on the percentage of discount they receive.

3) Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is among the most desired commodities in Free Fire, and the event features it as well. After acquiring the pass, gamers can further get their hands on several other rewards like "Crowned Spades Bundle" and more.

Nonetheless, they would have to collect the required number of badges by completing the daily and weekly missions.

2) Frosty Shawty Bundle

Frosty Shawty Bundle is a grand prize (Image via Free Fire)

The Frosty Shawty Bundle is one of the most popular items available in the recently launched Mystery Shop in Free Fire, and female costume sets like this one are pretty gorgeous and eye-catching. As it is one of the grand prizes, players would first have to purchase items worth 75 diamonds to unlock it.

1) Flake Blake Bundle

The Flake Blake Bundle is in the top spot on this list and is arguably the best item that users can spend diamonds on. It is basically the male counterpart of the aforementioned Frosty Shawty Bundle and is the grand prize of the other prize pool.

Those who aren’t looking for a costume bundle may prefer to first acquire the Elite Pass.

