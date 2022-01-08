5 best Free Fire pets for Chrono in BR mode

After the OB31 Free Fire update, the game's meta character, Chrono, was nerfed. His ability was reworked, and users could no longer fire outside once within the force field. Despite the changes, he remains popular.

However, due to the nerf, his ability has become less potent. Players need to pair the character with a pet for optimal performance to compensate. While there are many to choose from, only a handful are best suited for the task.

These Free Fire pets are good companions for Chrono

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's ability in Free Fire is called Bouncing Bonus. Each time the safe zone shrinks, the user gains 50 EP. Among all the methods to gain EP in Free Fire, this one is the easiest.

While Chrono's shield is already powerful, it does not last forever, meaning damage will be taken during matches. Hence, users can passively heal with EP rather than wasting medkits and time healing.

4) Rockie

Rockie's game ability is called Stay Chill, which reduces the cooldown time of active character skills by 15%. This enables users to use the power more frequently during matches.

Chrono's Time Turner has a long cooldown period of 120 seconds. Using Rockie, this time is reduced to approximately 102 seconds. While this may not sound like a lot, it has its benefits in combat.

3) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability in Free Fire is called Panda's Blessings. Every time gamers secure a kill, 10 HP is immediately recovered. This is useful for aggressive playstyles.

Since many players still use Chrono aggressively, Panda is an intelligent choice as a pet during matches. For those wondering, although Jota's Sustained Raids is better, players will have to use a skill slot to use it.

2) Night Panther

Night Panther's ability is called Weight Training. It increases the inventory space by 45, so players who enjoy carrying extra supplies can make good use of it.

In the case of Chrono, this ability has its situational uses. For example, when playing with a squad in Free Fire, gamers can utilize the extra inventory space to gather supplies for the team.

1) Ottero

Ottero's ability is called Double Blubber. When Free Fire users use a medkit, EP equivalent to 65% of HP is also recovered. Essentially, Ottero's power turns medkits into inhalers.

It is beneficial for those who use Chrono aggressively. Instead of looking for inhalers and mushrooms, gamers can simply use medkits to recover HP and EP.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Ravi Iyer