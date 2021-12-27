5 best free Fire pets as good as Detective Panda in 2021

Pets, somewhat like characters in Free Fire, have become an integral part of the gameplay, with both of them featuring unique skills/abilities. The developers have introduced several new pets over the years, and the latest addition to the list is Yeti, who will be a login reward on 1 January.

Detective Panda is among the top choices in terms of pets because of his incredible Panda’s Blessings ability in Free Fire. It restores a total of 10 health at the highest level after users get a kill in-game.

Note: Choice of pet varies from user to user, and the ones listed below are based on the writer’s opinion.

List of the best pets in Free Fire similar to Detective Panda

5) Beaston

Beaston (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston is ranked fifth, and his ability assists players with utility usage. It essentially increases the throwing distance of a Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10%.

The skill improves with levels, and the throwing distance reaches a maximum of 30% when the pet is at its highest level.

4) Rockie

Rockie (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the perfect pet to pair with those characters that have an active ability in Free Fire. With Stay Chill equipped, the cooldown time of the active skill decreases by a total of 6%.

When the pet reaches its highest level, the reduction in the cooldown time becomes 15%, which can be extremely beneficial on the battlefield.

3) Ottero

Ottero (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Double Blubber

Ottero is another excellent pet that is on par with Detective Panda in Free Fire, and players recover a certain amount of EP when using a Treatment Pistol or a Medkit.

When the pet is at the highest level, players recover 65% of HP gained in the form of EP.

2) Falco

Falco (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco possesses the Skyline Spree ability in Free Fire, leading to a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydiving. Furthermore, there is also a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens up. At the peak, the exact percentages become 45% and 50%, respectively.

This enables the users to land quickly, and the buff applies to the entire team.

1) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor (Image via Free Fire)

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor takes the top spot and is probably the most popular pet in the game. Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo skill generates a Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds at the highest level when the user has less than two Gloo Walls.

Edited by Siddharth Satish