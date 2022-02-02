5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Alok in February 2022

DJ Alok is one of the oldest and best characters in Free Fire. Players use him to fill a variety of roles in combat. However, he is best suited to support and heal as his ability affects the entire squad.

Nevertheless, he can be used offensively if a user desires. DJ Alok's battle prowess can be improved in-game by using certain pets. While success is not guaranteed due to his passive playstyle, the match will undoubtedly be interesting.

Pets that work great alongside DJ Alok in Free Fire

5) Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig's Nimble Ninja ability allows the user to get off the enemy's radar quicker. It reduces the duration of an opponent's man-marking skills by 50% on the user.

For a supporting character like DJ Alok, not being in the limelight and staying hidden during a team fight is important. By reducing the duration of all man-marking skills, the user will be able to stay safe.

4) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability allows the user to move faster when in a crouch position. Their speed is increased by 60% for the duration of the match, enabling them to move faster while staying low.

In combat, a user can use this ability to take cover and move toward their ally's position to heal them. This will ensure that the least amount of damage will be taken from stray shots, and the user will also remain hidden.

3) Night Panther

Night Panther's Weight Training ability allows the user to carry more items. It increases the inventory space by 45. For players who enjoy playing a supportive role with DJ Alok, this is the perfect pet for the job.

The user will be able to carry extra supplies that the team may need. Given that supplies are hard to come by in the end zones, this will be a saving grace for many in Free Fire.

2) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill skill improves the efficiency of the user's character's ability. It decreases the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 15% during the match.

For a character like DJ Alok, whose ability already has a low cooldown time, Rockie can help reduce it even further. This is beneficial as the user will be able to use the ability faster during the match.

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's ability in Free Fire is called Bouncing Bonus. This will help the user by increasing their EP recovery in-game. Every time the safe zone shrinks, the user will gain 50 EP.

While DJ Alok's ability does not require EP to function, having extra EP is always beneficial. Users can passively heal without having to worry about using medkits or inhalers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu