5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for aggressive playstyle

Chrono is one of the most famous active characters in Free Fire. He is the only character who has been nerfed three times via major updates in the battle royale game.

The OB31 update made the character’s ability very weak and reduced him to become a mere shield that can block 800 damage from enemies. To make Chrono a bit more powerful and restore a few older aspects of his ability, players can pair him with pets with unique skills to perform better.

Free Fire pets to be paired with Chrono for aggressive gameplay

1) Yeti

Yeti's Frost Fortress ability (Image via Garena)

Yeti is the newest pet in Free Fire with a cooldown time of 150 seconds. The pet’s ability, Frost Fortress, helps in reducing the damage caused due to explosives by 15%. This ability can be paired well with Time Turner as both revolve around reducing damage, thereby encouraging aggressive gameplay.

2) Falco

Falco's Skyline Spree ability (Image via Garena)

To gain a tactical advantage over other players, mobile gamers can always opt for Falco. Skyline Spree's ability increases the gliding speed by 15% and diving speed by 25%. Since Chrono is weaker than before, users can pair him with this Free Fire pet and get their hands on the best supplies and weapons.

3) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability (Image via Garena)

Rockie can be paired with any active character with a high cooldown time. Using its ability, Stay Chill, the pet can reduce the cooldown time by 6%. Since Chrono remains one of the characters with a high cooldown time, Rockie can allow players to use Time Turner more often.

4) Mr Waggor

Mr Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability (Image via Garena)

Mr Waggor is one of the most popular pets in Free Fire. His ability, Smooth Gloo, provides players with one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds. Since Chrono’s cooldown time is quite high, restricting players from using his ability more often, players can use gloo walls instead to create a temporary shield to block enemy fire.

5) Dr Beanie

Dr Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability (Image via Garena)

Dr Beanie is the perfect pet to get back a previous aspect of Chrono’s ability. The pet’s ability, Dashy Duckwalk, increases the speed of movement while crouching by 30%. Chrono used to be able to improve the movement speed of players before his OB31 nerf hence players can use this pet instead to make it harder for opponents to target.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion. Character and pet selection solely depends on a gamer’s playing style and all abilities listed above are at the minimum levels of the characters and pets.

