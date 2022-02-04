5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for rank push (February 2022)

Many players are eager to push their ranks in Free Fire, and one of the variables that determine this process is the selection of characters. Chrono, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo, has emerged as one of the finest options due to his "Time Turner" ability.

It generates an impenetrable force barrier that prevents 800 damages at the highest level. Users will be unable to attack adversaries that are outside of the field. All effects last 6 seconds, and the ability has a 120-second cooldown.

Additionally, pairing him with a pet further enhances the overall performance, which is why gamers search for the best pets for Chrono.

Note: The choice of pet in Free Fire varies from user to user, and the pets mentioned below represent the writer's personal preference.

Top 5 pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire (February 2022)

5) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco can help users with Chrono in Battle Royale mode. With its ability, there's an increase in gliding speed upon skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively.

At the peak level, the two effects become 45% and 50%, helping gamers and their entire team to reach the ground quicker.

4) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

If the user does not have any Gloo Walls, using Mr. Waggor's "Smooth Gloo" will provide one to them every 120 seconds. A Gloo Wall is formed every 100 seconds at the highest level if the user has fewer than two available with them. The formed utility item can provide the players with cover in Free Fire.

3) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda will help users with aggressive gameplay on the battlefield, gaining extra health with each kill. While the pet is at its lowest level, the number stands at four health points, eventually rising to 10 at the peak. The extra health could turn out to be immensely crucial for the players.

2) Dreki

Skill: Dragon Glare

With Dreki's "Dragon Glare" skill in Free Fire, gamers can spot one opponent utilizing a Med Kit in a 50-meters radius for 3 seconds. Meanwhile, at the highest level of ability, individuals will discover the positions of four enemies for 5 seconds who are utilizing Med Kits within a 30m radius.

This will help them make their next move during the match.

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the best option for gamers to pair with Chrono as it minimizes the cooldown of his "Time Turner" ability. At the lowest level, the reduction is by a total of 6%.

Once the users take the pet to its peak level, the cooldown time on the active ability lowers by a total of 15%. This will help them use Chrono's special skills more frequently.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha