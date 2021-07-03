5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono in Season 22 Ranked mode

In Garena Free Fire, Chrono has become a force to be reckoned with. The character was released with the OB25 update back in December 2020 and boasts an incredible ability.

Despite being heavily nerfed with the OB27 update, the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the top options.

His ability, Time Turner, creates a force field upon activation, blocking a total of 600 damage. Players can fire from within the area, and the movement speed increases by 15% at the highest level. The ability’s cooldown is set for 170 seconds.

Best pets to pair with Chrono pet in Free Fire

1) Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie’s skills synchronize well with this characters’ active ability as it decreases the cooldown time by a given percentage. It is reduced by 6% at the initial level, while the reduction is by 15% at the highest level.

This implies that rather than waiting for the whole 170 seconds, users will be able to reuse the ability within 144 seconds.

Reducing the cooldown is quite helpful as players can use the ability a higher number of times.

2) Mr. Waggor

Skill: Smooth Gloo

Mr. Waggor has an incredible skill called Smooth Gloo. If players do not have a gloo wall, the pet will produce one every 120 seconds. The pet can create one gloo wall every 100 seconds when the users have less than two gloo walls at the maximum level of ability.

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

The gloo wall is an essential utility item and can be used by players to create a cover on the battlefield. It can also effectively be used to make a pathway while rushing at foes.

3) Falco

Falco in Free Fire

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is an essential pet for the battle royale mode. Skyline Spree significantly boosts the gliding speed when skydiving by 15%, and the diving speed after the parachute opens by 25% at skill level 1.

The additional perk is that the effects apply to the entire team. This speed is considerably increased to 45% and 50% respectively. It provides an advantage as players will be able to land quickly and get their hands on the loot before their foes.

4) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki was added as part of a top-up event in Free Fire in April. This pet’s ability, Dragon Glare, can provide info about foes.

When players equip the pet, they will spot one opponent using medkits within a 10m range, which lasts for three seconds initially. This is then increased to 4 opponents using medkits in the range of 30m.

Having info about the opponent plays a crucial role in formulating their gameplay based on this info.

5) Detective Panda

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

When players equipped Detective Panda as the pet, it will restore a certain amount of health points on every kill, which is quite beneficial. They will gain 4 HP/kill at the first level. As the pet’s level increases, players will restore 10 HP upon a kill.

Additional health points during a gunfight can provide an advantage thanks to Panda’s Blessings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

