5 best Free Fire pets for rank push in March 2022

Garena's battle royale shooter, Free Fire, has a prevailing ranking system in which gamers can achieve top-notch ranked tiers to show off their performance and take the lead in their friend's circle.

Pushing rank is not an easy task, though. Certain prerequisites should be checked before landing on the battlefield to ensure proper implementation of tactics. The selection of a suitable pet is one of those.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Most useful pets for rank push

Players intending to push their ranks should remember that rank push requires passive and survival gameplay. The following pets are listed by taking these two as the foremost objectives:

5) Night Panther

Ability: Weight Training

Weight Training Store cost: 699 diamonds

Survival gameplay usually goes longer. Having enough loadouts in the inventory can aid users in tough times. Here, Night Panther can prove to be a helpful pet.

Its Weight Training ability helps players increase their inventory space by 45. The Paloma character in Free Fire can be replaced by this magnificent pet up to some extent.

4) Agent Hop

Ability: Bouncing Bonus

Bouncing Bonus Store cost: 699 diamonds

EP performs a vital role in situations such as when users are outside the safe zone and are on their way to enter it. Agent Hop can be a lifesaver at this time as it increases their EP.

While using its Bouncing Bonus, gamers gain 50 EP when the safe zone starts shrinking. This will decrease the pressure on them while crossing zones and ultimately support them when pushing rank.

3) Flash

Ability: Steel Shell

Steel Shell Store cost: 699 diamonds

One of the characteristics of passive gameplay is not to engage in fights frequently. Players must play safe to survive for longer and grab more ranked points. But the problem arises when foes spot them and initiate combat, at which point, Flash's presence can aid them.

With its Shell ability, the damage from FF knives and bullets from behind reduces by 25%, with up to 150 durability points. However, there is a cooldown time of 90 seconds.

2) Zasil

Ability: Extra Luck

Extra Luck Store cost: 699 diamonds

Medkits carry an irreplaceable role in the survival of gamers on Free Fire's battlegrounds. They cannot think of winning the whole battle without using these first aid kits.

The lack of kits can push players into great trouble, and to deal with such a scenario, they must use the newest pet, Zasil.

Its Extra Luck ability justifies its name. Every time the owner consumes an inhaler, medkit, or repair kit, there's a 50% chance of getting an additional one with its ability. It can be used again after a minimum of 70 seconds.

1) Mr. Waggor

Ability: Smooth Gloo

Smooth Gloo Store cost: 699 diamonds

Gloo walls are one of the most essential elements in this BR shooter. Having at least one makes players feel confident and ultimately helps carry on with the match. Once deployed, they provide protection for a certain amount of damage.

Mr. Waggor's unique ability, Smooth Gloo, can produce one gloo wall every 100 seconds when the user has less than two gloo wall grenades. It is quite a popular pet in the Free Fire community.

Note: The pets' store costs are as of 29 March 2022, and their abilities are at their maximum level. i.e., skill level-3. Also, this article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer