5 best Free Fire pets to use with Xayne in April 2022

Pets have become a significant part of Free Fire. They are used by newcomers and professionals alike to gain numerous bonuses during gameplay. Some pets provide direct combat buffs, while others have strategic perks that the player can benefit from.

However, when looking to build the perfect character-pet combo, players will have to consider things from a different perspective. Moreover, based on their playstyle and character of choice, certain pets will have more utility than others.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

When using Xayne in Free Fire, use these pets to increase combat effectiveness

5) Agent Hop

Agent Hop functions much like the character Miguel. The only difference is that EP is recovered at certain intervals rather than upon securing a kill. The skill, Bouncing Bonus, provides the player with 30 EP every time a zone shrinks.

Being paired with Xayne benefits the character greatly as she can use the stored EP to heal when taking cover during a rush. This is useful as medkits can be preserved when needed.

4) Rockie

When it comes to the best pets for Xayne, Rockie is a great choice. His skill, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time for active abilities. Since Xayne's ability takes 150 seconds to cool down at base level, any reduction helps.

Using this pet-character combination will allow the player to use the ability more often during the game. And considering that mere seconds can make a lot of difference in the battle royale, Rockie's skill is an indispensable asset to have.

3) Sensei Tig

Xayne is often used as a frontline character for rushing in Free Fire. Thanks to her bonus HP and damage against gloo walls, she often acts as the head of the team. This is why she's often marked to make it easier for enemies to shoot.

To ensure that the rush isn't hampered by focused enemy fire, getting rid of the mark is of vital importance. This is where Sensei Tig's skill, Nimble Ninja, comes into play. It reduces the marking time for all man-marking skills, allowing the character to blend behind the cover faster.

2) Robo

Even though Xayne's ability is targeted towards destroying gloo walls in Free Free, she still needs protection while rushing. The best way to do that is by using gloo walls.

However, when coming under immense fire, a gloo wall may not be able to protect the user for long. After a certain point, it will break. To buy the maximum amount of time, Robo can be used to buff the gloo walls. Its skill, Wall Enforcement, increases gloo wall durability by adding a shield in front of it.

1) Detective Panda

During the rush, Xayne is bound to sustain damage in combat. To heal, she'll either have to rely on EP or medkits. Given how important healing is in a rush attack, any HP recovery will help a lot.

This is where Detective Panda's skill, Panda's Blessing, comes in handy. Aside from healing via medical items in Free Fire, the character will be able to kill opponents to heal as well. While the amount of hit points recovered is low, every bit helps.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

