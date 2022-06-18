5 best Free Fire players to watch for pro gameplay in June 2022

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the world, as reflected by its immense active player base. With the title's rapid growth, the community has also enlarged equally. Thousands of mobile gamers upload FF-relevant content onto several online platforms, with YouTube being the most crowded.

However, not all of them make average gameplay videos. A few players in the community are known for their spectacular gameplay. This article lists a few excellent players from all over the world whom fans can watch for their pro gameplay on YouTube.

Disclaimer: Since February 14, 2022, Free Fire has been banned in India due to security concerns. Consequently, users from the country must not play the same title and can instead play the MAX variant, which is not banned.

Listing Free Fire YouTubers famous for their professional playstyle in June 2022

1) Killer FF

Aditya Singh Sikarwar, aka Killer, is a famed Free Fire esports athlete in India. He is highly admired for his accurate one-tap headshots and aggressive gameplay. Killer is currently a part of Orangutan's Free Fire roster. He plays the BR title on the country's server with UID 410558205.

Aditya's YouTube channel name is Killer FF, where he frequently features tournament highlights and gameplay videos. The channel has touched almost 400K subscribers with 133 uploads so far. He began uploading on April 28, 2020, and has obtained over 24 million views on the channel since then.

2) Beesto

BEESTO - بيسطو (channel name) is a mobile player with incredible accuracy, with fans across the world admiring him for his calm headshots. As per his YouTube channel description, he lives in Morocco, a country in North Africa. His Free Fire UID is 144779273 and he plays the shooter on the MENA (Middle East) Server.

Interested players can notice his incredible skills from all the support he receives on his YouTube channel. Since uploading his first video on April 11, 2019, Beesto has accumulated 695K subscribers on his channel, where he usually showcases his gaming skills. As of now, he has 292 videos to his channel's name, with a total of 50 million views.

3) Nobru

Bruno "Nobru" Goes, a skilled gamer from Brazil, is possibly the most renowned esports contender in the global Free Fire community. He is also the founder and CEO of a highly successful team, Fluxo, and has won several titles under this name. All these achievements are a result of his incredible gaming skills.

Nobru plays FF on his country's server, with his UID being 228159683. Although he is a professional mobile player, fans may also see him playing the title on PC often.

His extremely popular YouTube channel under the name of 'NobruTV' currently has 13.5 million subscribers, with just 278 uploads. He began his YouTube journey with his first FF video on January 10, 2020, and has received 196 million views in total since then.

4) M8N

Hailing from Egypt, M8N (channel name) plays Free Fire on both mobile devices and PC magnificently. He is a solid esports competitor, with his alias M8N being globally famous for creating outstanding gameplay content on YouTube.

M8N plays on the MENA server and his FF UID is 608823917.

The YouTube channel has garnered around 6.8 million subscribers and over 416 million views in total. In fact, he is one of the earliest personalities to upload FF-related on YouTube.

His first upload was on April 5, 2018, and has reached 223 uploads as of now. However, M8N has not been active on the platform for a couple of months now.

5) Zerox FF

Zerox FF (channel name) is a talented mobile gamer from Nepal, a country in South Asia. He is well-known for his extremely fast gloo wall placing skills, especially in custom room matches. He frequently participates in PvP challenges against other pro names in the community.

Zerox FF's Free Fire UID is 241369622 and plays the action-filled title on the Bangladesh server.

The YouTube channel has earned an impressive number of subscribers, currently amounting to 276K. So far, there have been 217 uploads on the channel that have received a total of 23.5 million views. His first upload was on September 1, 2020.

Note: Free Fire gamers in the above list are not arranged in any particular order and this article is based entirely on the author's personal opinions. The data displayed for each player is accurate as of June 18, 2022.

