5 best Indian Free Fire players to watch for Pro gameplay (2022)

The thrilling BR-shooter, Free Fire, is on its way to enlarging the player base without any rest. Numerous mobile gamers join the battle royale title daily. Consequently, the competition level has immensely increased among FF players.

The Free Fire community is also widening along with the title's progress. Specifically in India, there are a considerable number of YouTubers who feature FF-centered content on their channels to entertain their followers. However, only a few have moved forward due to their outstanding gameplay skills.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Free Fire: Top Indian players to watch for their overwhelming gameplay in 2022

1) Killer FF

Aditya "Killer" Sikarwar is a professional esports athlete representing the Orangutan's Free Fire roaster. He is a rusher and is famous for his extremely accurate headshots, even in tough tournament matches. Killer FF's FF ID is 410558205.

Aditya holds a YouTube channel called Killer FF, where individuals can find tournament highlights, gameplay videos, and more stuff reflecting his excellent gaming skills. The channel has gained over 398K subscribers and 23 million views in total, with 128 uploads so far.

Visit Killer FF's YouTube channel from here.

2) Tahirfuego FF

The talented athlete, Tahirfuego FF (channel name), belongs to the Nigma Galaxy esports team. He is a well-known personality in the community, admired for his breakneck movement speed and precise headshots.

Moreover, he has the aptitude to control intense combat situations and execute tactics to conquer a battle. Tahirfuego FF's game UID is 648859472.

The YouTube channel has amassed an aggregate of 381K subscribers and 34 million views in total. So far, there have been 134 uploads, among which the majority are tournament highlights with fantastic gameplay.

Visit his YouTube channel here.

3) TSG Legend

Bhavesh "Legend" Lakhwani is a YouTube content creator and a disciplined esports athlete. Playing the role of a rusher, he is a part of the TSG Army squad.

The versatile gamer has spectacular gaming skills such as handling difficult situations, knocking down opponents with highly accurate shots, quick reflexes, and more. TSG Legend's Free Fire UID is 212425313.

Bhavesh has been quite consistent on his YouTube channel, TSG Legend, featuring entertaining as well as learnable in-game moves. With 302 uploads, the channel has grabbed an impressive subscriber count, numbering 1.2 million and 101 million total views.

Visit TSG Legend's YouTube channel from here.

4) Vasiyo CRJ 7

Vatsal Garasia, renowned as Vasiyo CRJ 7, is an experienced and skilled esports contender who plays for the Nigma Galaxy team. The popular gamer is known for controlling high-pressure in-game situations and leading the whole team towards victory. Vatsal's FF UID is 286337576.

Having been more focused on esports, he also runs a YouTube channel, Vasiyo CRJ 7, which has received the support of over 361K subscribers. His 356 uploads have been viewed a summation of 14 million times. Most of the content under the channel has gameplay and tournament highlights.

Visit his YouTube channel here.

5) Sudip Sarkar

With one of the highest Free Fire ID levels, Sudip Sarkar is an eminent moniker in the Indian FF community. He is often called the master of shotguns in the country due to his marvelous in-game skills. Sudip is also famous for rank push, as he frequently reaches the Grandmaster tier. His in-game UID is 97653930.

Sudip Sarkar owns a YouTube channel with the same alias, accumulating over 1.38 million subscribers and 84 million total views. So far, he has featured 504 content pieces, including versus and gameplay matches.

Visit Sudip Sarkar's YouTube channel from here.

Note: The players mentioned above are not placed in any order, and the list solely reflects the opinion of the author. Also, the data shown for each player is accurate as of April 24.

Edited by R. Elahi