Vasiyo CRJ7 income, real name, Free Fire UID number, and more revealed

Vatsal Garasia, aka Vasiyo CRJ7, is one of the most illustrious Indian Free Fire esports athletes and has represented national teams multiple times in international competitions. He now represents Nigma Galaxy, and the organization was the winner of the FFIC 2021 Spring.

He also uploads videos to YouTube, mostly gameplay clips from tournaments. As of this writing, Vasiyo CRJ7’s channel has 362 thousand subscribers, alongside over 14.63 million views.

Here’s a look at his Free Fire UID number and other details.

Vasiyo CRJ7’s Free Fire UID and income

His’s Free Fire UID number is 286337576, and he is the leader of the guild WOLVES’, whose ID number is 1013217241.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of the esports athlete (Image via Garena)

Vasiyo CRJ7 has played 24711 squad games and has 5414 victories, converting to a win rate of 21.90%. He has accumulated 76613 kills, maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of around 3.97.

He has featured in 1164 matches in the duo mode and has accumulated 122 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 10.48%. The streamer has 2884 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The esports athlete has appeared in 1251 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 137, equating to a win ratio of 10.95%. In the process, he has 3672 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

He hasn’t played any matches in the duo mode (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, Vatsal has competed in 274 squad games and outclassed his enemies in 29 for a win ratio of 10.58%. With 1016 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The YouTuber has also played six duo matches, killing 16 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The internet star has participated in two solo matches but failed to get a win or a kill.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

Vasiyo CRJ7’s income

Vasiyo’s earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Vasiyo CRJ7’s income through his channel is between $140 and $2.2k (Source: Social Blade).

Meanwhile, according to Liquipedia, he has accumulated a total of $23,361 from tournament earnings.

YouTube channel

The oldest clip on Vasiyo CRJ’s channel was released over three years back, and he has been periodically posting content and streaming the battle royale title. There are over 350 uploads to his name, in which the highest-watched video has garnered over 2.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained 2 thousand subscribers, alongside 561.264 thousand views in the previous 30 days.

