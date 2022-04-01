Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly income, and headshot percentage in April 2022

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is an Indian gaming content creator best known for his Free Fire-based content. He has operated the channel Total Gaming and has collected massive numbers over the years, eventually emerging as the most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber.

Ajjubhai currently has 31.8 million subscribers and over 5.63 billion views on his YouTube channel. He also has 3.2 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Here’s a look at his in-game ID and more details.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version which is still available in the country.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX, stats, and headshot percentage

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596, and these are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 12846 squad matches within the game and has won 3063, equating to a win rate of 23.84%. He has accumulated 49867 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.10, and he has 18192 headshots for a rate of 36.48%.

Total Gaming has bettered his foes in 358 out of 1831 matches in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 19.55%. With 7301 frags and 2547 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.96 and a headshot percentage of 34.89%.

Apart from this, the content creator has also played 1032 solo games, and has won 93 of them, resulting in a win rate of 9.01%. In the process, he has 2610 kills and 882 headshots for a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 33.79%.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ranked season, Ajjubhai has participated in six squad matches and has three first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. With a K/D ratio of 15.67 and a headshot percentage of 48.94%, he has 47 kills and 23 headshots.

The YouTuber has additionally featured in three solo games, killing two enemies.

Ajjubhai’s monthly income details

Total Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Ajjubhai’s monthly income from the ‘Total Gaming’ channel is in the range of $21.3K and $341.5K.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been uploading on YouTube for a few years now and has witnessed rapid growth. His content is based on numerous elements of the game, ranging from gameplay to events and challenges. There are presently 1790 videos, out of which the highest-watched one possesses 45 million views.

According to Social Blade, he has gained 400 thousand subscribers and 85.365 million views in the past 30 days.

