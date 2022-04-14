5 best Free Fire weapons for hot-drops in April 2022

To stay alive in Free Fire hot-drop zones, players will need every advantage. Aside from tactical supplies and utility items, guns will also have to be secured. However, given the large selection of weapons available, choosing the best one can get tricky.

While players should use any gun that they find during the early game, finding certain weapons will make combat easier. This will allow players to out-perform their opponents and win with ease.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Use these weapons to gain the upper hand in hot-drop fights in Free Fire

5) AWM

Although AWM is a long-range sniper rifle in Free Fire, the weapon can also be used at close-range. All players have to do is master the quick-scope aspect, and they'll be able to use the gun with ease.

The only downside to this weapon is the magazine size. Due to it having a base magazine size of five, missing shots with this weapon is a time-consuming affair. Furthermore, players will be left open to counter-attacks when having to reload.

4) MAC10

SMGs are a fan favorite in Free Fire. They are perfect for close-range combat and, with a scope attachment, can be used at mid-range as well. One of the best weapons for the class is the MAC10.

It offers players high movement speed and armor penetration, and above all else, it comes with a silencer attachment. In close-quarters combat situations in hot-drop zones, being stealthy will pay off.

3) UMP

UMP has little competition when it comes to powerful SMGs in Free Fire. This state-of-the-art weapon can be fitted with all attachments, making it one of the most lethal guns in the game.

While these features already earn it a spot as a top-tier weapon, its crowning feature is its ability to deal armor penetration damage, set at 54. Players using Hayato's Bushido ability can easily take advantage of this perk and rush-attack opponents.

2) M1887

The M1887 is the best shotgun to have on hand for close-range fights in hot drop zones. This weapon can one-shot most players with a headshot as it has exceptionally significant damage and armor penetration.

However, for all its strengths, it also has a weakness, which is a meager magazine count. It holds only two shots, making it difficult to use as the player will have to reload the weapon in combat constantly. Every shot missed may lead to an early exit.

1) SCAR

Although there are many good assault rifles in Free Fire, SCAR is the best. This weapon is the perfect gun for beginners and professionals alike. It has an all-round decent configuration and can be fitted with all attachments.

The only drawback is that the weapon may not function well beyond mid-range. Given that its effective range is 62, players will have to switch to a long-range gun for fights. However, for close to mid-range combat, SCAR is a solid option.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

