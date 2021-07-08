5 best games like Garena Free Fire under 500 MB in July 2021

With every passing day, Free Fire is garnering more and more popularity. The game has two main modes that players can enjoy – Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

However, a lot of users are unable to enjoy Free Fire due to the size of the game. These players can check out the games on the list below.

What are the best games like Free Fire under 500 MB?

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This gaming title is also a battle royale like Free Fire. Unlike its celebrated competitors, ScarFall is compatible with low-end devices and its file size is only 377 MB.

ScarFall has a unique feature that allows players to respawn up to 3 times. Two of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played offline and downloaded for free.

2. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Similar to Free Fire, the main objective is shooting and survival. Free survival: fire battlegrounds can be enjoyed offline and takes an initial space of about 298 MB.

The game provides its players with enough weapons to kill their enemies with ease. Those interested in a fun shooter can click here to download the game.

3. Overkill 3

The game has a good arsenal of weapons like Free Fire as there are over 30 different guns that players can choose from.

Mobile gamers can pick and choose from four game modes offered by the title. With a file size of 420 MB, players can download the game from here.

4. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

The title has ample vehicles that mobile gamers can use to travel around like they did in Free Fire. Akin to its competitor, the ultimate objective is survival.

Mobile gamers can pick up vital necessities once they land on the battlefield and make their way from there on. The game takes up a meager 192 MB and players can download it for free.

5. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Players will have to shoot their enemies to survive like they did in Free Fire and can also take part in exciting Online Sniper Tournaments hosted by the game.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy the game's story mode that is divided into 12 riveting chapters. Cover Fire has a size of 336 MB and users can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul