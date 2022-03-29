5 best Garena Free Fire Magic Cube bundles for 2022

Costume bundles have always been the center of attraction for young gamers in Garena's shooter Free Fire. As in real life, they adore the fanciest and most eye-catching costumes to wear in-game as well. Hence, the developers never moved back from bringing such fashionable cosmetics.

There are a plethora of bundles in the title that arrive via several in-game events. But mostly, the best ones cost diamonds, and players can't always afford or find them in the game's store. Magic Cube redemption comes as an alternative way for them to get those for free.

Best bundles to redeem Magic Cube in Free Fire

The new and rare Magic Cube bundles usually come for a very limited time. Gamers who claim them before they vanish are the luckiest ones.

Note: The following Magic Cube bundles may or may not currently be available on a particular server as Garena keeps circulating them across the servers worldwide.

5) Top Gamer

Top Gamer Bundle (Image via Garena)

Top Gamer is a pink-themed bundle depicting a player's personality. The costume has been seen many times in the Magic Cube store of the Indian server and is likely to return very soon. Players who like this set should be ready with their most valuable in-game gem, the Magic Cube. The same bundle is also available in the female version called VR Ready.

The bundle contains:

Top Gamer (Head/Mask)

Top Gamer (Top)

Top Gamer (Bottom)

Top Gamer (Shoes)

4) Hipster Bunny

Hipster Bunny bundle (Image via Garena)

The female bundle, Hipster Bunny, is one of the best options for Free Fire players who use female characters. The jacket and unique headwear she wears are the most stylish parts of the bundle.

The bundle contains:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoes)

3) Night Clown

Night Clown Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Night Clown bundle is popular in the community as the Joker bundle. The male bundle has a Joker mask that justifies the community's naming. This is the sole reason why players redeem their precious Magic Cube for this set of costumes. The bundle keeps returning to the Indian server.

The bundle contains:

Night Clown (Mask)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Bottom)

Night Clown (Shoes)

2) Crazy Panda

Crazy Panda bundle (Image via Garena)

Crazy Panda is one of the rarest female costume bundles in the BR shooter so far. The black and white color combination resembles a Panda's skin, justifying the Panda present in its name. It's a recommended bundle for female character users in Free Fire. Hence, players shouldn't risk missing it whenever it is present in the Magic Cube store.

The bundle contains:

It is not available in multiple parts. Users must equip the whole set at once.

1) Bioforge

Bioforge bundle (Image via Garena)

The Bioforge bundle is one of the most infrequent Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire. Those who have this particular male costume use the upper parts widely to create a much more fascinating appearance. i.e., hairstyle and armor-like vest with other bundles' parts. Gamers can go for Bioforge if they are looking for a stylish male bundle.

The bundle contains:

Bioforge (Head)

Bioforge (Mask)

Bioforge (Top)

Bioforge (Bottom)

Bioforge (Shoes)

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX version instead.

