5 best Gold Royale Bundles released in Free Fire

Outfits are some of the most sought after cosmetic options within Free Fire. Most of these items are available in the Elite Pass, in-game store, Luck Royales and other events. These often warrant the utilization of diamonds, making it difficult for a normal player to acquire them.

Luckily for them, the developers have introduced the Gold Royale. Players can make spins using gold, one of the currencies obtainable within the game. These bundles are usually refreshed every few months and therefore provide an excellent opportunity for free-to-play users.

What's the best Gold Royale Bundle in Free Fire?

5) Toxic-Lime Python Bundle

Toxic-Lime Python was featured in the December 2020 Gold Royale and boasts a bling design for players to showcase on the battleground. A female variant, Toxic-Lime Viper, was also available upon an exchange of FF Tokens.

The outfit comprises of:

Toxic-Lime Python (Head)

Toxic-Lime Python (Mask)

Toxic-Lime Python (Top)

Toxic-Lime Python (Bottom)

Toxic-Lime Python (Shoes)

4) Dunk Master Bundle

Dunk Master bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Dunk Master is another of the older outfits available in Gold Royale. It was released in October 2018, and the basketball costume has caught the attention of many users. Users widely utilize the bottom of the bundle owing to its appearance. The last time players could get it was during the single-day special fourth anniversary Gold Royale.

It comes with the following items:

Dunk Master (Top)

Dunk Master (Bottom)

Dunk Master (Shoes)

3) Imperial Malikah Bundle

Imperial Malikah (Image via Free Fire)

Imperial Malikah is a relatively recent item in Gold Royale, having been released in August 2021. The female outfit has the look of royalty, which makes it quite popular among users. Many players utilize it entirely due to its attractive appearance.

The set is made up of:

Imperial Malikah (Head)

Imperial Malikah (Bottom)

Imperial Malikah (Shoes)

2) Quarterback Bundle

Quarterback Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Quarterback Bundle, as the name implies, gives the character a fierce appearance. It was initially added to Free Fire in 2018. Since then, it has been included as a reward in a few special Gold Royales, including one for the fourth anniversary celebration. As a result, many players own this amazing outfit.

It comprises of the following:

Quarterback (Top)

Quarterback (Bottom)

Quarterback (Shoes)

1) The Streets Bundle

The Streets Bundle is otherwise popularly referred to as the Breakdancer Bundle by players. It is among the most hyped cosmetic items within the game and was first available in one of the earliest Gold Royales. The bundle is still in demand and made a comeback in the Gift of Light event.

It includes the following:

Breakdancer (Top)

Breakdancer (Bottom)

Breakdancer (Shoes)

Breakdancer (Head)

Edited by Siddharth Satish