5 best items to get from Free Fire MAX Level Up Shop

Beginning earlier today (October 10), the Level Up Shop is a brand new Free Fire MAX event that offers players a bunch of cosmetics, including a couple of new exclusive releases. Users can get massive discounts on the cosmetics showcased in this virtual shop.

The more diamonds users spend, the higher the discount percentage will be. Currently, there are three levels of items at this event's shop and players will have to meet the minimum diamond spending criteria to unlock higher levels.

Thanks to the vast options available in the shop, it is difficult to decide on a specific cosmetic to spend valuable diamonds. To make this task easier, FF MAX users can consider the following list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

Free Fire MAX: Five best items to buy in the latest Level Up Shop

1) Chainz of Lux bundle

The Chainz of Lux bundle is a brand new bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The Light Fest's exclusive bundle, the Chainz of Lux bundle, is available at level three of the Level Up Shop. Users will have to spend a minimum of 200 diamonds at the previous levels to unlock this level. The bundle is worth 899 diamonds, but this price will drop significantly after getting discounts.

Since it is a new and exclusive release, users should try to obtain this bundle since it may become a rare item in the future. Notably, the hairstyle and the top portion of this costume set are worth it. Players can combine these parts with other bundle parts to get an attractive combination.

The bundle contains:

Chainz of Lux (Head)

Chainz of Lux (Mask)

Chainz of Lux (Top)

Chainz of Lux (Bottom)

Chainz of Lux (Shoes)

2) Firework Arc

Firework Arc is a Scythe skin (Image via Garena)

The Scythe skin, Firework Arc, is available at level one of the Level Up Shop. This particular skin is rather eye-catching with flaming animated effects.

Although the skin is worth 499 diamonds, its price will drop based on the discount-percentage received before entering the shop. For example, in the image above, the price has dropped to 209 diamonds thanks to a 58% discount.

This scythe is an attractive and deadly melee weapon in Free Fire MAX and users should definitely consider spending their diamonds on this new piece.

3) Superstar Weekend (Top)

The Superstar Weekend bundle is a premium bundle in Free Fire MAX, which was first launched in March 2021. To keep their playerbase happy, the developers have offered the top portion of this set, which is undoubtedly the most in-demand part.

Players can buy this item by unlocking the second level of the Level Up Shop. To unlock this level, users must spend a minimum of 100 diamonds at the first level. The bundle is worth 599 diamonds, but fans will receive a better discount on this particular item after reaching the second level.

4) Stormbringer - Gloo wall

Free Fire MAX's Stormbringer gloo wall skin (Image via Garena)

Although the Stormbringer gloo wall skin is available in the regular armory store, the developers have decided to add it to the third level of the Level Up Shop. The skin is worth 599 diamonds and will cost the same amount if purchased from the armory store.

Users interested in obtaining this gloo wall skill at a great discount should buy it from the Level Up Shop instead. However, they must spend a minimum of 200 diamonds at the previous levels to unlock the third level.

5) Jailbird (Top)

The Jailbird bundle is an old masterpiece in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Jailbird bundle was one of the most popular bundles in the community a few years ago. It is still a highly sought-after set, especially its top part. It is already available in the fashion section of the store, but is far too expensive there.

Free Fire MAX users can now purchase the Jailbird bundle's top portion at a rather cheap price from the third level of the Level Up Shop. It is worth 599 diamonds, but its price can drop to below 100 with significant discounts in the time-limited shop.

