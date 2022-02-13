5 best looking legendary pet skins in Garena Free Fire (February 2022)

Pets have grown in significance in recent years, with their distinct skills coming to the players’ aid in Free Fire. Over several updates, Garena has made new ones available, and the latest one, i.e., OB32, has led to the addition of Flash (not yet accessible).

Like characters with costume bundles, the pets also feature their unique skins. They are categorized based on their rarity, and the legendary ones are among the most desired.

Note: The list only includes the currently available skins. The overall choice varies from user to user, and the following are based on the writer’s opinion.

Best legendary skins for pets in Free Fire

5) Gangster Beanie

Price: 699 diamonds

Dr. Beanie looks quite good in Gangster Beanie. The black beanie is one of its most notable features, and players who own the pet can spend the diamonds necessary to obtain the legendary skin.

Gangster Beanie's description reads the following:

“It’s from the street!”

4) Lightning Panda

Lightning Panda (Image via Garena)

Price: 699 diamonds

Lightning Panda occupies the next spot on this list, giving Detective Panda a cyborg-like appearance. The lightning effect around the pet is another great part of the legendary pet skin.

The description of this skin states:

“Feel the lightning strike!”

3) Cyber Waggor

Cyber Waggor (Image via Garena)

Price: 699 diamonds

Since its release, Mr. Waggor has been one of the most used pets in Free Fire. Cyber Waggor might be the finest option for users searching to acquire the skin for it.

The following is what is mentioned about the skin in-game:

“A look full of personality, but half a decade into the future, this will be quite ordinary.”

2) Undead Rockie

Price: 699 diamonds

The Undead Rockie is among the best legendary pet skins available in the game in terms of overall appearance. It was initially made available alongside the pet at its top-up event in November 2020.

The description of the skin is as follows:

“The one who overdresses for costume parties”

1) Zapping Dreki

Zapping Dreki (Image via Garena)

Price: 699 diamonds

Zapping Dreki is at the top position, and it looks incredibly good. The specific skin for the Dreki pet offers a similar effect to that of Lightning Panda, with zaps of electricity appearing as the pet moves around.

This is how the developers have described the skin:

“Immensely powerful lightning surrounds him, leaving a void behind.”

How to get the legendary skins in Free Fire

This is where the players must tap (Image via Garena)

All of the skins stated above can be purchased straight from the in-game store in Free Fire. Gamers can open the same and select the ‘Skin’ option under the ‘Pet’ section to find the complete list.

However, users should be aware that the skin may only be equipped if they own the corresponding pet.

