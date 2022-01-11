5 best passive Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in 2022

Factory Challenge is a prevalent custom room mode devised by Free Fire YouTubers. It entails participants jumping to the top of the 'Factory' location and engaging in fistfights. Aside from that, there are a few other variations in which individuals can use Gloo Walls, and movement speed of the player increases, among other things.

Character abilities are essential for the challenge because they have an enormous impact on the overall gameplay. The skills they possess are classified as either passive or active, and many players seek the best options for the former.

Free Fire: Top 5 passive characters to use in Factory Challenge (2022)

5) Luqueta

Luqueta takes the fifth position (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta might not be the best option for the Factory Challenge, but he may help the users. With each kill, the character's Hat Trick skill will increase the maximum health by 10, up to 50.

The gain at the character’s highest level will be 25, up to 50. Getting two kills will make the max HP of players 250, providing them with a slight advantage.

4) Miguel

Miguel restores EP with kills (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Crazy Slayer

Miguel takes the next spot on this list. Players can use the character in combinations for the Factory Challenge, alongside A124 and K. With his ability, the players will gain 30 EP with every kill during the match, eventually becoming 80 at the peak level.

The EP gained from kills will gradually convert into health, which can be beneficial to players.

3) Kelly

Kelly also has an awakened version (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dash

Kelly is another decent option for the unique challenge, since her ability enhances the sprinting speed, aiding players to move quicker. Although there's only a 1% increase at the base level, it rises to 6% upon reaching character level 6.

Gamers can also obtain the awakened version of the character to seek advantage from both of their abilities at the same time.

2) Joseph

Joseph is given out as a top-up reward (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Nutty Movement

Once players purchase diamonds for the first time, the game awards them with Joseph as a Top Up reward on the Indian the game's server. His unique Nutty Movement skill performs the same task as Kelly and can assist users in evading or rushing foes.

When individuals take damage, it increases their moving and sprinting speed by 10%. After he is leveled to the max, the same surges to 20%.

1) Kla

Kla is the finest option (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla is the best character for Factory Challenge, regardless of type of ability, i.e., active or passive. With Muay Thai, the fist damage increases by 100%, helping players deal more damage to their foes during the fistfights.

As the character progresses to the highest possible level, the increase is 400%, implying that players will be able to take down enemies in a matter of a few strikes.

