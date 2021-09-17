5 best SMG gun skins like Poker MP40 in Free Fire (September 2021)

The Poker MP40 is undoubtedly one of the most illustrious gun skins in Free Fire and was available as a reward in the incubator back in March 2020. As well as providing a considerable increase in the gun's attributes, the weapon's color scheme and effects are eye-catching. This has made it extremely popular among players.

There are four variants of Poker MP40 — Flashing Spade, Eternal Diamond, Blazing Heart, and Dreamy Club. They were reintroduced back in December 2020, providing players with another chance to get these skins.

Ever since then, players have been waiting for its return within the game. Here are some of the alternative gun skins that are as good as Poker MP40.

Note: Only MP40 skins have been taken into consideration.

Five great skins in Free Fire like Poker MP40

5) MP40 Carnival Cage

It increases the damage and accuracy (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes

Damage: "+"

Reload: "-"

Accuracy: "++"

The MP40 Carnival Cage is up for grabs in the Slaughter Party MP40 crate, which users can purchase from the store for 40 diamonds. The gun increases damage and accuracy while sacrificing reload speed.

Players earlier had the option to get it for free as a viewership reward for the Free Fire World Series 2021.

4) MP40 Winterlands

The winter-themed gun increases the rate of fire (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes

Rate of Fire: "++"

Accuracy: "-"

MP40 Winterlands is one of the many firearm skins based on the winter theme. It was available as a reward in the Black Winter challenge in Free Fire in 2019.

Currently, players can obtain it from the Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate. The gun skin boosts the rate of fire, enabling users to spray down enemies even more quickly.

3) MP40 Top Gamer

The MP40 Top Gamer is among the oldest MP40 gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes

Damage: "++"

Range: "-"

MP40 Top Gamer is one of the oldest gun skins in Free Fire, released back in December 2018. It is one of the two rewards in the Top Gamer Weapon Loot Crate.

This gun only increases the damage while reducing the range, helping users decimate their opponents in a close fight.

2) MP40 New Year

The MP40 New Year gun skin has increased damage as well (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes

Damage: "++"

Magazine: "+"

Accuracy: "-"

MP40 New Year's attributes make it a great alternative to the Poker MP40. When players equip this themed gun skin, users will get increased damage and magazine capacity at the cost of reduced accuracy. In addition to this, it also has a colorful appearance.

The gun skin is only available in the MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate, which has to be purchased from the store for 40 diamonds.

1) MP40 Mechanical

This gun skin boosts damage and range (Image via Free Fire)

Attributes

Damage: "++"

Range: "+"

Reload Speed: "-"

MP40 Mechanical has the same stats as MP40 Eternal Diamonds, i.e., green Poker MP40. It increases the damage and range, helping players take fights at a slightly longer range and overpower the enemies.

Also Read

Additionally, the lighting effect around the skin makes it aesthetically pleasing. Users can acquire this skin from the Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate.

Note: A '+' denoted a boost in the given attribute of the gun, while '-' implies reducing the attribute. Also, this article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer