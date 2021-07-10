5 best things to buy with Free Fire diamonds in July 2021

Free Fire offers players the chance to gain an in-game advantage by using Free Fire diamonds. However, these diamonds are not free, and players have to buy them using real life money.

Suffice to say, it's a good idea to think twice before making an in-game purchase using these diamonds. Once spent, they can't be refunded under normal circumstances. With that being said, it's time to look at some amazing items that players can purchase in-game using Free Fire diamonds.

Best things to spend Free Fire diamonds on in July 2021

1) Characters

Engaging in close firefights is not the best idea in any battle royale. Playing from a safe distance, and using cover to advantage, is the safest way to win games. With that being said, players who enjoy this type of combat should spend their Free Fire diamonds on Maro.

In addition to being fond of pets, Maro packs a mean punch at long range, and is excellent at taking out marked targets in-game. Although the playstyle does not suit all players, this character is a good pick for newcomers and veterans alike.

2) Elite Pass

Although the month has begun, players looking forward to receiving additional rewards should opt to purchase the Season 38 Elite Pass. It is available for purchase at 499 Diamonds in the game and is well worth the price.

3) Pets

While a lot of players will choose otherwise, the best pet in-game to have is Panda. With the ability to heal players with every elimination, this pet allows for aggressive gameplay and push tactics.

In certain situations, Panda is also great for players who can adapt to defensive playstyles, or are forced to hold the line when being pressed from multiple sides. With each takedown healing the player, this is by far one of the best pets to have in-game.

4) Gun Crates

Want to take down opponents in style? If the answer is yes, then buying Gun Crates is the perfect way to spend Free Fire diamonds. While there is no guarantee that players will get a permanent reward, the styles are amazing and are well worth the diamonds spent in-game.

5) Luck Royale

This is only advisable for players who enjoy high risk-high rewards. Each spin will cost diamonds, and while players will receive prizes, there is no guarantee of winning the grand prize. Nonetheless, this is an amazing way to win some exclusive in-game items.

