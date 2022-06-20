5 best things to buy with Free Fire diamonds in the MAX version (June 2022)

Diamonds are the most valuable in-game currencies in Free Fire and its MAX variant. Users can acquire an unmetered amount of fancy collectibles by using diamonds.

The developers are quite active in bringing in various fresh cosmetics to the shooter title. However, the majority of the items usually remain available for a limited time and hence become rare in the future.

If Free Fire MAX gamers have enough diamonds, they can consider the items listed in the section below to spend on.

Five of the best offers to buy with diamonds in Free Fire MAX in June 2022

1) Nebula Rogue Bundle

Released via the Faded Wheel event, the Nebula Rogue Bundle is a male outfit in a violet theme, making it an eye-catching themed piece.

Users can obtain it by spinning the wheel using diamonds. There are two grand prizes, one is the said bundle and the other is a brand new emote called 'The Collapse', which is also worthwhile to acquire.

Before diving into it, gamers should have at least nine diamonds to start the event and 1082 (9+19+39+69+99+149+199+499) diamonds in total to guarantee that they get both the prizes. They may win the grand prize with lesser diamonds depending upon their luck.

Interested players should hurry as this specific faded wheel event will conclude in four days.

2) AUG - Mars Landcrusher

AUG - Mars Landcrusher gun skin (Image via Garena)

AUG is a powerful Assault Rifle in Free Fire MAX. With enhanced attributes, it can perform even better. AUG - Mars Landcrusher is a newly introduced skin of the said firearm. It is currently available in the Incubator event, along with three more skins having slightly changed attributes and color gradients.

Mars Landcrusher is the most expensive in the list, requiring three Blueprints and seven Evolution Stones. The attributes have been altered as below:

Damage ++

Range +

Reload speed -

If players do not have enough diamonds, they can exchange one of the remaining three skins as well. The incubator will reset to new items in 20 days.

3) Bundles and emote from Rampage Wish

The Rampage Wish event is exclusively brought to users offering them Rampage event themed items. Azure Stormbringer bundle, Mythos Fist (fist skin), Frost Sabertooth bundle, and Mythos Four emote are the grand prizes in this particular event.

Prize pool in the Rampage Wish event (Image via Garena)

All the mentioned rewards are pretty premium and users can unlock them with fewer diamonds, numbering as low as 20. Players will have two options to make a wish, one for 20 diamonds for one wish, and another for 200 diamonds for 10 wishes.

Spending 200 diamonds will give players a bonus of one free wish (10+1). The chances of winning the prizes are considerably high.

4) LOL Emote

The LOL emote in Free Fire MAX is extensively popular in this category (Image via Garena)

The LOL emote is one of the most wanted emotes in the battle royale title so far. Mobile gamers often use it to express their fun feelings during a match in Free Fire MAX.

Unlike some other rare emotes, the LOL emote is seen quite often in the in-game store. It frequently arrives to individual players via the daily special section as displayed in the picture above, at a notably cheaper cost.

Currently, interested users can purchase the same from the in-game store for 399 diamonds. It is located inside the 'Collection' section of the store.

5) Finn Pet

The brand new pet, Finn, can now be obtained through the in-game store. It is worth 699 diamonds. The said pet is notably admired for its appearance, rather than its ability.

Finn's ability is named Dash Splash, which at the maximum level boosts 4% movement speed of the users and allies who are within 20 meters of range from the knockdown or elimination spot of an enemy. The effects will last for only five seconds and Dash Splash has a cooldown time of 90 seconds.

Note: The list is based entirely on the author's opinions and the events mentioned are with reference to Free Fire MAX Indian server.

