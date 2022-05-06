5 best things to get in Free Fire MAX India Mystery Shop (May 2022)

Mystery Shop has been available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX for the last few days. Players often collect diamonds for such events, which provides them with an opportunity to get multiple bundles and other in-game items like pets, cosmetics, and more at a hefty discount of 90%.

Events are often regarded as the best alternative for those who lack adequate diamonds to purchase in-game items straight from the shop. Due to in-game currency constraints, many players cannot obtain all of the items, so below is a list of the best rewards to get from the Mystery Shop.

Note: The prize pool in the Mystery shop will vary slightly depending on the users. Moreover, the list of items solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire MAX: Top 5 items to buy from the Indian server Mystery Shop

5) Vouchers and Token Box

Vouchers and Token Boxes are available (Image via Garena)

While it may sound strange, obtaining the Vouchers and Token Box from the Mystery Shop can be a great deal. Instead of spending diamonds directly to make the spins in Free Fire MAX, gamers can get Incubator Vouchers, Diamond Royale Vouchers, and more for up to a 90% discount.

When it comes to Cobra Token Boxes, players can get these at a lower rate. Hence, those who already own a particular EVO gun skin can level it up for a lower price.

4) Rose Bandana

Bandanas are quite expensive in Free Fire MAX, and players frequently spend many diamonds on this single article of clothing. The Rose Bandana was previously accessible on the Indian server as part of the Free Fire Valentine Star event in 2021 when several players acquired it.

The developers have reintroduced it to the Mystery Shop, allowing gamers who previously missed out on the item to obtain it again.

3) Name Change Card

The Name Change Card is one of the alternatives available to players in Free Fire to change IGN instead of utilizing diamonds. It is generally available for exchange using Guild Tokens and a few diamonds within the store.

Gamers may also acquire them directly via events such as Mystery Shop for as little as 39 diamonds, which is not a terrible deal considering the marked price of 390 diamonds.

2) Pets – Mr. Waggor and Sensei Tig

One of the available pets (Image via Garena)

Similar to the characters available in Free Fire MAX, the game's pets also hold considerable importance. They possess unique skills that are quite crucial on the battlefield. However, the price of these items deters players from proceeding ahead.

However, gamers do have the option of acquiring these pets for just a fraction of their marked price of 699 diamonds. Hence, these provide good value for money rather than getting it directly from the store.

1) Timbered Blossoms Bundle and Timbered Blooms Bundle

These are the Timbered Blossoms and Timbered Blooms bundles (Image via Garena)

Timbered Blossoms Bundle and Timbered Blooms Bundle are the Grand Prizes of the two different prize pools. They are the main attraction of the Mystery Shop, and players can become eligible to purchase them for a discount after completing the pre-requisite of spending 75 diamonds within the event.

The two Ramadan-themed costume bundles are very attractive. Players should not miss out if they have sufficient diamonds available.

Edited by Shaheen Banu