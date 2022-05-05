Top 3 Free Fire character combinations for rank push without DJ Alok (May 2022)

Characters bring an entirely new element to every Free Fire match. Furthermore, the added capability of making a combination offers various new possibilities.

Essentially, users must first purchase the skill slots with either Gold or Diamonds to create combinations within the game. Another aspect to note is that each combo is limited to only one active skill and three passive abilities.

DJ Alok is one of the community’s most preferred selections for incorporating into these combos. However, many people do not have him and seek to make new combinations without this character.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

Three most potent Free Fire character combinations that players can create without DJ Alok

3) Wukong + D-bee + Hayato + Jota

Wukong: Camouflage

Wukong transforms gamers into a bush (Image via Garena)

Wukong’s ability will convert users into a bush while having a 20% reduction in their movement speed. This transformation will last 10 seconds, and it will automatically end when they attack a foe.

There is a 300-second cooldown on each ability usage, but this duration will reset upon taking down an enemy.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

D-Bee increases movement speed and accuracy (Image via Garena)

In Bullet Beats, movement speed and accuracy increase when firing while moving. Their rise is by 5% and 20% at the base level, respectively.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato raises the armor penetration (Image via Garena)

Bushido, Hayato’s unique ability, increases the armor penetration of gamers by 8.5% with every 10% reduction in the max health.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota helps recover HP (Image via Garena)

While utilizing guns, users will recover some health once they hit an enemy. Jota’s ability in Free Fire also recovers 10% of HP if individuals manage to knock down their respective foes.

Free Fire features two separate modes, each with its own set of characteristics, necessitating the use of distinct combinations. The one above is for the Clash Squad mode, which heavily involves the usage of SMGs and Shotguns in close quarters combat.

Wukong is used in the combination for transforming into a bush and subsequently getting closer to the opponents before decimating them with weapons.

D-Bee enables players to run and fire, particularly with SMGs, simultaneously enhancing movement speed and accuracy. With Hayato, they can deliver devastating hits to their opponents when their HP is down. At the same time, Jota can support them in regaining HP following each elimination.

2) Dimitri + Moco + Laura + Maro

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri aids in hearing and recovering (Image via Garena)

After usage, Dimitri’s ability leads to creating a healing zone that is 3.5m in diameter. Users and their teammates will restore 3 HP every second within that zone.

Moreover, if knocked down, they will also have the ability to self-recover and get back up. Healing Heartbeat runs for ten seconds while having an 85-second cooldown time.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags enemies and shares the info with teammates (Image via Garena)

Moco’s Free Fire ability will tag enemies that players have shot for 5 seconds. Information regarding their location will also be shared with teammates.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura makes snipers more potent (Image via Garena)

Sharp Shooter leads to a 10% increase in accuracy while gamers are scoped in when using any of the weapons.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro makes distance more dangerous (Image via Garena)

Finally, Maro’s skill surges the damage with distance by 5%. It also boosts the damage to marked enemies by 1%.

Free Fire users can employ this combination to engage in long-range combat with assault rifles and snipers.

Dimitri is very similar to Alok in terms of healing, but the overall impact is slightly less. Moreover, players will have to stay within the zone for a longer duration but will also have the added perk of self-revival.

Moco, Laura, and Maro are all excellent choices for long-range combat. Moco begins by tagging opponents when they are hit. This lasts for a few seconds, providing crucial information.

Laura offers greater accuracy when scoped in, helping to hit enemies easily. Finally, as the distance grows, Maro will increase the damage.

1) K + Miguel + Luqueta + Dasha

K: Master of All

K has two modes within his ability (Image via Garena)

With the Master of All ability, K increases the max EP users can have in Free Fire by 50 points. It also has these two modes:

Jiu-jitsu: Within a 6m radius, there is a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Within a 6m radius, there is a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Psychology: Recover 3 EP (up to 150 EP) every 2.2 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel makes kills count (Image via Garena)

Crazy Slayer gives players 30 EP for each kill they manage to secure during the match.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta offers more HP per kill (Image via Garena)

When Luqueta is equipped in Free Fire, the maximum HP increases by 10 points, up to 50 points after every kill.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha (Image via Garena)

In Dasha’s in-game ability, damage and recovery time from falls are lowered by 30% and 60%. Also, the max recoil and recoil buildup gets raised by 6%.

K has become one of the most influential characters within Free Fire with recent updates. He now offers the potential to enable gamers to survive combat without using medkits with a greater EP conversion rate if they have a decent amount of EP.

Moreover, Miguel adds EP after every frag, making the combination much more lethal by opening the window to play aggressively.

Luqueta will assist users in enhancing their maximum HP to 250 after a few frags. This becomes highly beneficial in battle royale matches as they will have 250 HP and EP, delivering a tremendous edge over their opponents.

However, individuals may substitute with other alternatives like Jota for the Clash Squad mode. On the other hand, Dasha is a superb choice for both novices and veterans, as her ability decreases the recoil and fall harm.

Note: The selection of characters, as well as their combination, is purely subjective. Gamers may use other characters like Xayne, A124, and Steffie for the same. Furthermore, the list of abilities described in the article is at the lowest level.

