5 best tips to get better in Garena Free Fire (2022)

The mobile gaming platform is dominated by battle royale games, and one of the popular ones is undoubtedly Free Fire. The title is all about becoming the last person/team surviving.

Beginners might find the battle royale game a bit overwhelming at first. However, there are certain ways to improve the gameplay overall.

Pointers to improve in Free Fire

1) Characters and skill-stacking

Characters are integral to Free Fire, and players should have a clear knowledge about their proper implementation. Since character skills can be stacked, users are advised to find the best skill combination to use them to the best of their ability.

Since beginners might have trouble deciding, they can look at this article to learn more.

2) Pets

Similar to characters, pets too can be used because of their unique abilities. They can be paired with characters, and both forces can work together to yield good results.

Some good character-pet combinations are listed below:

Agent Hop-A124

Rockie-Xayne

Mr. Waggor-Skyler

3) Play with same squad

Gamers into battle royale games must always aim to play matches with the same group of people. This will allow them to gain insight about not just their gameplay but of the others as well.

Good communication is always encouraged for the best outcomes in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

4) Sensitivity settings

While most players choose to play the game in its default settings, they have the option to change the settings to get better results. However, they must not blindly copy their idol’s sensitivity as the settings depend on the individual playstyle.

After tweaking the sensitivity, players are always recommended to practice a few times before playing full-length matches.

5) Practice

This is the most critical but tedious step of all. Once users practice the battle royale game every single day and get used to their gameplay, they will undoubtedly notice improvements.

These slow and steady developments will encourage them to play the game more and boost their ranks.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer’s views.

