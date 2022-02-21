5 best uses of gloo walls in mid-range combat in Free Fire MAX

Gloo walls play a very-versatile role during combat in Free Fire MAX. They can be used to block opponents from rushing, provide protection from gunfire, and even confuse the enemy in combat.

While they can be used for short-range and long-range engagements, they best work at mid-range. With a lot of space to work with, players can use them in various ways to execute numerous strategies in battle.

Using gloo walls during mid-range combat in Free Fire MAX can yield several benefits

1) Deploy gloo walls to heal and revive downed teammates

In combat, taking damage becomes unavoidable. Sooner or later, a bullet from an enemy's weapon will find its target. Fortunately, players can easily heal safely behind the cover of a goo wall.

Additionally, gloo walls can also be used to provide extra protection during the revival process. Rather than risk being shot and downed while trying to revive a teammate, players can do so behind the safety of a gloo wall.

2) Block the enemy from effectively using assault rifles

In mid-range combat, assault rifles are powerful weapons. Some have excellent recoil and accuracy, which effectively turns them into hybrid SMGs. If used correctly, they can be used to take down players with ease.

Luckily, gloo walls can be used to mitigate and absorb a lot of the damage dealt by these weapons. Players will be able to stay behind them and shoot by peeking from the corners. The X-shaped gloo wall is a good trick to use in these situations.

3) Rush towards the enemy using gloo walls

During combat in Free Fire MAX, on several occasions, a statemate may occur during a gunfight. Neither the player, nor their opponent will be able to gain the upperhand.

To break this statement, players can rush towards their opponent's position with the help of gloo walls. This shock-and-awe tactic can be used to gain the upperhand and overpower the opponent. While there are risks involved, it's better than staying in one place and eventually getting stuck outside the safe zone.

4) Break line of sight

In Free Fire MAX, having a clear line of sight in combat is of the utmost importance. Without a clear view of the enemy, players will be unable to take any course of action. Thankfully, this works both ways in-game.

Using a gloo wall will not only provide protection but will also cut off the line of sight to the enemy. While smoke grenades are better suited for this task, gloo walls can be used if no other option is available.

5) Confuse the enemy

While gloo walls in Free Fire MAX are used mostly for protection during fights, they can be used to confuse the enemy as well. Players can deploy them in random locations to divert their opponents' attention and create a window of opportunity.

Players can then use this precious time to flank the enemy or rotate out of battle if the odds are stacked against them. To ensure this strategy works, multiple gloo walls can be used to create a larger diversion.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

