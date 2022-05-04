5 best utility items in Free Fire MAX

When it comes to utility items in Free Fire MAX, players are spoilt for choice. Some of them are perfect for offensive tactics and gameplay, while others provide options for a solid defense.

Knowing which items to use can be the difference between life and death in a match. While there are many to choose from, the ones listed below are by far the best.

These utility items can help players get out of tricky situations in Free Fire MAX

5) Inhaler

Inhalers are high-value in-game items. They are not that difficult to find, but not many will be found during the span of a match. What makes them amazing is how they function when used.

Unlike medkits, players can use them on the move. This removes the need to remain stationary to heal. However, their crowning glory is the fact that they restore HP and EP when used.

4) Armor

To survive the brutal gunfights that occur in-game, players need to have good armor. While there are four levels available, most players will only find level three throughout the match.

Armor is made up of two parts in Free Fire MAX: a vest and helmet. A vest protects users from body shots, and a helmet does the same for headshots. Even though armor is not impenetrable, it offers a lot of protection to players free of cost.

3) Bag

To win a match, players need supplies. To carry around supplies, they need a bag. Much like armor, there are different levels of bags that can be found. Each one offers the player a bit more inventory space.

While having a level four bag is not essential, it offers players the chance to hoard and stockpile supplies for the match. This can come in handy as it will allow the user to loot freely without having to sacrifice an item for extra space.

2) Flashbang

Grenades may be powerful in Free Fire MAX, but flashbangs are the real MVPs. They can be used to blind opponents and disorient them for a while. During this timeframe, players can overwhelm them with gunfire and secure an easy kill.

This utility item is perfect for stopping rushes, creating chaos within closed spaces, and confusing groups of enemies. If used to its full potential, the user will become unstoppable.

1) Gloo wall grenade

When talking about utility items in Free Fire MAX, one cannot ignore the humble yet mighty gloo wall. This grenade type creates a barrier when thrown. Players can hide behind this barrier for protection and even use it in several creative ways.

Given how easily they can be found all over the map, mastering this item is very important in the long run. Most professional players win their matches with gun-play and gloo walls alone.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish