5 best utility items and how to use them in Free Fire MAX

There are numerous utility items that players can use in Free Fire MAX. The list includes simple items such as armor and inhalers, all the way up to complex items such as Gloo Walls.

Knowing how to use every utility item in combat can help the user overcome the odds. They can sometimes achieve what no firepower can and even help the user secure a Booyah.

Master using these utility items in Free Fire MAX to gain an upper hand in combat

5) Decoy Grenade

Decoy grenades are useful when wanting to cause a diversion. Once thrown, they explode and mimic the sound of gunfire. Those in the vicinity will be fooled into thinking that a fight has broken out near their position.

This can lure opponents out of hiding and get them into the open. Additionally, it can also be used to scare campers and force them to abandon their position.

4) Landmine

Landmines are powerful offensive utility items. It can be used to wipe out an entire squad with ease. The only problem with using this item is the timing and placement.

Unlike other utility items that are thrown, this one has to be placed in one spot. Once placed, an enemy has to be next to it to explode. Although this seems impossible, players can use it effectively in narrow passages or indoors.

3) Flashbang

Flashbangs do no damage on impact in Free Fire MAX. However, they can blind an opponent and leave them puzzled for a few seconds. Players can take advantage of this situation and easily overpower them in combat.

While the item can be used on open ground, it is best suited in closed spaces. With not much room for movement, the enemy is bound to get stuck and be left with a white screen for several seconds.

2) Smoke Grenade

Smoke grenades are powerful utility items in Free Fire MAX. They can be used in numerous ways, both offensively and defensively. However, their main combat role is to hide the user within the smoke cloud.

Without clear vision or line of sight, opponents will not be able to fire at the user accurately. This allows the player to freely move about within the smoke or use it to mask their movement.

1) Gloo Walls

When it comes to utility items in Free Fire MAX, the Gloo Wall is the most widely used and well-known among them all. It provides good defense against guns and even grenades in certain instances.

Players can use the item to scale walls, block off entry points to buildings, and even trap opponents during combat. Mastering this utility item will allow any player to dominate the match easily.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha