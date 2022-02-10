Top 3 reasons to use smoke grenades in Garena Free Fire

While guns and abilities reign supreme in Free Fire, utility items hold a lot of value as well. They provide tactical support to players and help them get out of tricky situations.

While there are a few to choose from, the smoke grenade is one of the best out there. It can be used in various ways and is easily found in the loot pool of every game.

Reasons why players should use smoke grenades in Free Fire

1) Opponents can be confused in combat

Running and hiding or using Wukong's ability to turn into a bush is a great way to confuse the enemy. However, nothing compares to a cloud of white smoke on the horizon. Smoke grenades are great for breaking the line of sight with the enemy and confusing them in battle.

They can be used in numerous creative ways to confuse the enemy. For instance, if an enemy is rushing to attack, a well-placed smoke grenade will force them to stop and take cover. Players can then use this time to flank or attack them from behind.

2) Helps with a quick getaway

While natural cover, speed abilities, and gloo walls provide a safe means to escape, smoke grenades offer by far the best protection. Once thrown, they break the line of sight and make it hard for the enemy to land shots on target.

Due to weapons' crosshairs not being highlighted when pointed at targets in the smoke cloud, players can easily slip past and rotate to safety. However, to ensure that no damage is taken in this process, a gloo wall should be used to block stray bullets. If no gloo walls are available, the player should either move in a crouch or prone stance.

3) Players can hide during a rush

When rushing opponents in Free Fire, at times, gloo walls are simply not enough. If the enemy is using Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability, the player will be left defenseless and open to counterattacks. Thankfully, there is no ability in-game that affects smoke clouds.

Once a smoke grenade has been thrown, it remains in place until the effect wears off. Players can use this to their advantage by hiding and slowly moving towards their intended target. For those who are willing to take a slight risk, they can even peek out of the smoke and fire at the enemy.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

