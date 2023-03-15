5 best ways to win shotgun fights in Free Fire (March 2023)

Shotguns are one of the most powerful weapons in Garena Free Fire, being heavily utilized in close combat situations. They inflict the highest level of damage and can significantly improve your chances of winning battle royale matches.

Despite the immense firepower shotguns possess, one cannot rule out the disadvantages since they have proven to be a bane for players, especially when fighting in congested areas.

Shotguns are only effective and suitable for short-range attacks and have the lowest magazine capacity out of all the gun types in Free Fire. Some vary in terms of fire rate, magazine capacity, range, attachments, and more.

But at the end of the day, every bullet counts, and taking shotguns into battle will demand planning, training, and optimization of gameplay settings for smoother use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Recommended tips to win shotgun fights in Free Fire

Shotguns are essentially a double-edged sword that will be fatal to your opponents and simultaneously detrimental to your victory if not used properly.

Wielding shotguns is not recommended if you adopt an aggressive playstyle and lack patience. Here are some tips you can follow to win shotgun fights with ease:

1) Always equip the best shotgun

Free Fire offers plenty of options for shotguns, and it is up to you to choose the most powerful one with the highest range, magazine capacity, spread, fire rate, damage, and reload speed.

While the choices are subjective, the M1887 and M1014 are the top picks if you wish to swiftly wipe out your enemies and rank up quickly.

2) Aim for the head

Use shotguns to execute headshots (Image via Garena)

One of the deadliest ways to eliminate opponents is by executing headshots. Shotguns are quite effective in this regard as they guarantee certain death when executed at the right time and angle.

However, mastering this technique will require a lot of practice. Hence, it is recommended that you undergo intensive training and play in crowded areas to increase your chances of racking up headshot counts.

Additionally, some shotguns allow you to attach a scope for better accuracy, which is necessary for headshots.

3) Remember to reload

Shotguns can be frustrating due to their prolonged reload times. This is one of the worst ways to get eliminated. While reload speeds can only be controlled to an extent through upgrades, you must take a breather and stay out of sight to reload.

Always watch your ammo and use every window of opportunity to avoid tussling with opponents when your ammo nearly runs out.

4) Use characters with unique abilities

Hayato Bushido in Free Fire (Image via Best HD Wallpaper)

Several characters in Free Fire have unique designs and abilities. It is important to choose those who are more durable and suited for close-range combat.

Hayato Bushido is a popular Free Fire character useful for dealing armor-penetration damage and hence, is highly recommended when using shotguns.

5) Alter your game's settings

Alter sensitivity settings here (Image via Garena)

Your game's sensitivity settings and control layout are vital in ensuring smooth performance and camera shift. Shotgun attacks require quick camera rotations to maintain a good 360-degree view of your surroundings and remove multiple enemies at once. This is a general prerequisite in shooting games and is crucial in improving your shotgun attacks.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players are not authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes