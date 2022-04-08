5 tips to win shotgun fights in Free Fire MAX

Being able to master using a shotgun in Free Fire MAX is useful for numerous reasons. The weapon class is powerful in close-range combat and will allow players to mow down opponents with ease.

Although shotguns do have some drawbacks, there are plenty of ways to work around them. By following a few tips and implementing them in battle, players will soon be winning shotgun fights with ease.

Ways to win shotgun fights in Free Fire MAX

5) Always reload when given the chance

When engaged in a fight with an opponent, players must ensure that they give themselves time to reload their shotgun. Given the limited magazine size of this weapon class, reloading at the last minute may prove to be fatal.

Opponents may be able to counterattack, or the player will not have enough shots left in the magazine to inflict much damage. Avoiding this scenario is probably for the best.

4) When the enemy is in point-blank range, spam shots

Often in close-range combat, players and their opponents come face-to-face. They stand no more than a few feet away from each other. At this pinnacle moment, players should forget about careful aim and simply spam shots at the enemy.

Given the short distance, the spread of the projectiles will not matter. As long as the center of mass can be targeted, huge amounts of damage can be dealt. If a player shoots fast enough, the opponent will not even have time to react.

3) Jump and shoot to dodge incoming fire

One of the most unique battle skills in Free Fire MAX is a simple technique that involves jumping and shooting. This is done to give the players a clear line of sight to their target. While this works for long-range combat, it's almost effective at close range.

One of the salient features of this battle tactic is that it can also be used defensively. Players can jump to avoid taking damage from their opponent's shotgun at close range. This will improve the odds of winning fights.

2) Use characters who have abilities that assist with close-range fights

While having gun skills in Free Fire MAX helps players get the upper hand in battle, characters play a vital role as well. Some have certain abilities that help improve efficiency in close-range fights.

Hayato's Bushido is useful for dealing armor-penetration damage. Kelly's Dash can be used to close the gap between the target, and Jota's Sustained Raids can be used to recover hit points. These abilities will help players improve their odds of winning.

1) Try and aim for the head

When using a shotgun in Free Fire MAX, the easiest way to ensure dealing damage is by aiming for the center of mass. While this tactic is good, players miss out on dealing extra damage.

To really make the most of each shot, players should aim for the head. Although the target area drastically reduces when compared to the body, the damage inflicted is greater. A good headshot will be enough to secure a kill.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu