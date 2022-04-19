5 common mistakes to avoid while pushing to Heroic in Free Fire Ranked Season 27

The process of rank pushing in Free Fire is not something everyone can execute effortlessly. While some have no trouble reaching the Heroic level and beyond, others struggle to earn Gold.

While lack of skill can be attributed to this problem, in most instances, it's due to the player's inability to avoid making mistakes during the match. This can be a tactical flaw or a lack of strategic planning.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Avoid making these mistakes to make rank push to Heroic easier in Free Fire

5) Having no gameplay plan

There are many ways to play a match in Free Fire. Simply rushing in with a gun blazing works wonders in unranked modes in the right situations. However, in the ranked mode, doing this will be no good.

If users try to run-and-gun opponents without a gameplan, they will likely end up dead within minutes. Being the best shot in-game does not mean winning in ranked matches all the time.

4) Using random weapons that don't complement character's build

At the start of the match, using random weapons is an acceptable strategy. However, as the game progresses, gamers will have to find weapons that benefit their character's build.

For instance, Nikita users should use an SMG as they'll inflict extra damage from the last five bullets. Those using Maro or Rafael should pick up snipers or marksman rifles, as both characters provide buffs for these weapon classes.

Unfortunately, most don't utilize these perks and lose out on bonus damage.

3) Wasting supplies on early-game fights

A lot of players tend to waste supplies during the early and mid-game. This happens when they skirmish with opponents or shoot at targets without securing a kill.

While in unranked mode, this makes little difference, in ranked matches, this will have dire consequences. Gamers may find themselves running short on supplies towards the late game. Since loot is finite, they'll have no way to replenish their stockpile.

2) Solely relying on healing abilities and not stockpiling healing items

Certain characters in Free Fire, like DJ Aalok, K, and Dimitri, have powerful healing abilities. If put into a scenario where healing supplies are unavailable, they can heal themselves with ease.

Although their ability to heal themselves is powerful, not having alternative healing methods is a bad idea. Yet, some players do just this.

They forego healing items in favor of more ammo and tactical supplies. If these users face a long-drawn-out battle, they'll likely perish quickly.

1) Trying to play 1v4 matches

In pursuit of kills to improve the K/D ratio, many users jump headfirst into 1v4 matches. While professional gamers can navigate the dangers and come out on top, the average player will die early in the game.

Avoiding 1v4 situations is the best way to improve the odds of reaching Heroic rank in Season 27. Even though securing more kills will speed up the process, the risk involved is not worth taking.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

