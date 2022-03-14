5 tips for maintaining a high K/D ratio like pros in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

One of the biggest yardsticks to measure the prowess and skills in Free Fire MAX is the K/D ratio. The kill-to-death ratio is calculated as the number of total kills to the number of total deaths executed and incurred by a player.

Having a high K/D ratio gives the player authority in-game and higher chances of being picked for guilds. Given its benefits, attaining a high K/D ratio is of great importance. However, it's easier said than done as things get increasingly tougher as the game progresses.

Easy ways to maintain a high K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Focus on surviving and scoring limited number of kills

As the name itself suggests, K/D ratios are calculated as the ratio of total kills to the total number of deaths. Hence, getting killed during the match is not a good idea. However, kills will be required to improve the ratio.

Rather than fighting every opponent in the match, players must carefully select their prey and only engage when confident of securing a kill. This will drastically increase the odds of surviving for as long as possible.

4) Booyahs are not important

A commonly noticed mistake that players make in Free Fire MAX is playing passively and trying to win the final gunfight in the end zone. While, in theory, this may sound good, things seldom go according to plan.

The key to having a good K/D ratio is not always securing a Booyah. Even if the player dies at the end of the match, it will not make much of a difference if they secure enough kills. While this may be frustrating, it's not really an issue.

3) Long-range attacks have a higher success rate

In most cases, a player’s elimination occurs when they enter close-range combat. Given how powerful shotguns are, second chances are few and far between.

To avoid such situations and at the same time improve the K/D ratio, players should go for long-range attacks. Shooting from a safe location will allow players to stay hidden while securing eliminations simultaneously.

2) Play normal BR mode to gain experience

A common mistake that players make in Free Fire MAX is to rush into ranked gameplay. This is not the smartest of ideas as opponents are likely far more experienced in combat.

They will end up dying, which will leave a permanent scar on the K/D ratio. To avoid this, playing in the BR mode is of the essence. Players can gain experience and prepare themselves for the ranked mode later on.

1) Don’t rush into battle blindly

Sometimes the adrenaline rush can get the better of Free Fire MAX Players players. It will lead them to an untimely elimination from the match. This is often the case when players resort to rushing opponent positions.

To reduce early eliminations and maintain the K/D ratio, players must scout the area they plan on attacking first. Once done, they should formulate battle strategies to ensure that the maximum number of kills can be secured.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

