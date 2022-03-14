5 best Free Fire MAX pets to pair with Chrono for rush gameplay (March 2022)

Ever since the nerf, Chrono has lost much of his aggressive traits in Free Fire MAX. However, this does not mean that he can't be used in combat. In fact, with the help of his Time Turner ability, he can rush opponents without taking a single shot.

Nevertheless, relying on his ability alone becomes a risk. Instead, players should use pets that provide some buffs to the character in combat. This will make the rush process easier and ensure that Chrono comes out on top.

Pets in Free Fire MAX that pair well with Chrono during a rush

5) Night Panther

Since Chrono does not have an aggressive ability in Free Fire MAX, the player must rely on items in combat to level the playing field. To upkeep this need for resources, a lot of looting will have to be done, which will be time-consuming.

To overcome these constraints, players can use Night Panther's Weight Training skill to increase their inventory space by 45. In theory, this will allow them to carry more loot at once instead of having to constantly resupply every now and then.

4) Robo

Although Force Field is a powerful defensive ability in Free Fire MAX, its long cooldown time of 120 seconds limits its use in combat. On average, players will only be able to use it once during a gunfight.

This makes it very limiting in nature. To overcome this bottleneck situation, players can rely on Robo and his Wall Enforcement skill for defense. It adds a shield with a value of 100 HP to gloo walls. This makes it harder for the enemy to destroy them during a rush attack.

3) Agent Hop

EP is an important resource in Free Fire MAX. When a player has low health, EP automatically converts to HP over time. This provides the user with a slow secondary healing source in-game.

However, ensuring that EP is at its maximum at all times is no easy task. This is where Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus skill comes into use. It grants the user 50 EP every time the safe zone shrinks. Even if the user is unable to find mushrooms or inhalers while looting, this skill will still ensure that some EP will be recovered.

2) Dreki

Given Chrono's tactical ability is defensive in nature, landing a killing blow on an opponent may not be possible at all times. Players will be left chasing them down to get an elimination. In these instances, they may escape or hide to avoid detection.

Luckily, there is a way to overcome this problem. Using Dreki's Dragon Glare skill, players will be able to locate hidden opponents using medkits within a 30-meter radius. They are revealed for five seconds, giving players time to re-engage them in battle.

1) Rockie

One of the biggest constraints of Chrono's ability in Free Fire MAX is the cooldown time. It lasts for 120 seconds, which makes it difficult to use frequently. Thankfully, Rockie and his Stay Chill skill can reduce it by 15%.

This brings the cooldown time down to about 102* seconds. While the cooldown reduction is not much, it will allow for the ability to be used more frequently in combat.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu