5 most expensive Free Fire characters in OB33 update

Since characters in Free Fire have unique abilities, their selection is one of the most significant factors affecting survivors' tactics to win matches. The major OB33 update arrived with numerous changes and optimizations in the battle royale, where characters were the key highlights.

After the launch of this iteration, players can get their favorite characters for absolutely free using the new LINK system. However, it takes a few days to unlock a particular choice, so gamers in a hurry can buy them instead.

Disclaimer: Players should refrain from installing Free Fire in India due to a government-imposed ban. They should play the MAX version instead.

Free Fire: Most expensive characters after OB33 update

A characters' in-game worth is in the form of diamonds, and users need to load diamonds into their FF accounts by paying real money. Ultimately, they will have to spend their savings in the game store to purchase the following most expensive Free Fire characters:

1) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat

Drop The Beat Cost: 599 diamonds

Alok's active ability, Drop The Beat, creates a 5-meter aura that restores gamers' HP at a rate of 5 HP/s for 10 seconds. Additionally, it also increases their movement speed by 15%. It can be used every 45 seconds. They should remember that similar effects do not stack.

2) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Healing Heartbeat Cost: 599 diamonds

With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, Dimitri's active Healing Heartbeat ability creates a healing zone of 3.5-meter diameter, inside which users and allies recover HP at a rate of 3 HP/s. It lasts for 15 seconds, and when downed, players and their partners can self-recover to get up inside the circle.

3) K

Ability: Master of All

Master of All Cost: 599 diamonds

Once K's Master of All is equipped, it increases the maximum EP of players by 50. Subsequently, the active skill performs in two modes: Jiu-jitsu mode and psychology mode.

When the former is active, allies within 6 meters get a 600% increase in the EP conversion rate, while in the latter, users recover 3 EP every second, up to 150 EP. The two modes can be switched after every three seconds.

4) Chrono

Ability: Time Turner

Time Turner Cost: 599 diamonds

With a significantly considerable cooldown time of 120 seconds, Chrono's Time Turner active ability creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. Users from within it cannot attack enemies outside. The whole effect lasts for 6 seconds.

5) Thiva

Ability: Vital Vibes

Vital Vibes Cost: 599 diamonds

While using Thiva's passive ability, Vital Vibes, the rescue (help-up) speed increases by 30%. Upon a successful rescue, users recover 50 HP in 5 seconds.

Note: The Free Fire characters' abilities are at their maximum level, and their in-game store costs are as of 29 March 2022.

