5 female Free Fire characters who deserve a buff in 2022

When it comes to characters in Free Fire that need some buffing in-game, a few are sorely in need of attention. While their abilities aren't bad, they don't fulfill their roles in-game. This limits their usage and stops players from choosing them during a match.

If their abilities could be slightly reworked or buffed, more users would choose them in character combinations. This would open up many tactical options during combat.

These female Free Fire characters could badly do with a buff this year

5) Clu

Clu's ability in Free Fire allows her to locate nearby opponents. It has an effective range of 70 meters, lasts for 7.7 seconds, and a cooldown time of 60 seconds. Sadly, while the ability may be amazing in theory, it has a few drawbacks.

The user can only locate opponents if they are not prone or in a squat position. This hampers the ability to a large extent and prevents it from being tactically sound. Removing these restrictions will unlock the full potential of this ability.

4) Steffie

Steffie's ability in the game is called Painted Refuge and is the perfect counter to Alvaro's Art of Demolition ability. When activated, the user creates graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5%. Once used, the ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cool-down period of 45 seconds.

While this ability is useful for countering explosive items and their damage, few opponents rely on those items to begin with. Most gunfights start and end with bullets. To make her ability more useful, it could be reworked to focus on blocking damage from gunfire rather than explosives.

3) Shani

Shani's ability in Free Fire is called Gear Recycle and helps the user maintain their armor during a match. For every kill secured, 30% armor durability is restored. Extra armor durability can upgrade the armor to level 3.

Although this ability is useful, it falls short of being good. Since level 3 armor can easily be found in-game, players can simply swap out the damaged armor for new ones. To make her ability pickable for players, it can be reworked to upgrade armor to level 4.

2) A124

A124's ability in the game is called Thrill of Battle and can heal the user using EP. When activated, the ability rapidly converts 60 EP to HP in 4 seconds and has a cooldown period of 10 seconds. This ability is useful for healing during battle.

However, due to its dependence on EP, players will have to stock up on mushrooms and inhalers or rely on pets such as Agent Hop and Ottero. This makes it hard to use the ability frequently. To resolve this issue, much like K, A124 should also be able to slowly recover EP during a match.

1) Caroline

Caroline's ability in Free Fire is called Agility and allows the user to run fast. However, there is a small catch. The user can only enjoy the 8% speed boost when holding a shotgun. Although the ability may sound amazing, it has several drawbacks.

For starters, one primary weapon slot is occupied by a shotgun at all times, which reduces freedom of weapon type choice. Additionally, Kelly's Dash ability offers nearly the same bonuses. To make her ability more practical in-game, developers can change the speed boost to increased damage with shotguns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Saman