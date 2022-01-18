5 Free Fire character abilities that practically add no value to gameplay

Each Free Fire character offers users a unique ability in-game. Some directly increase combat effectiveness, while others provide a tactical advantage during the match. Unfortunately, not all abilities are as useful as they should be.

Some of them add no value to gameplay or fall short of being strategically useful. While they can be supplemented with other abilities, the entire point of having them remains moot.

Avoid using these abilities in Free Fire

5) Ford

Ford is a seasoned sailor and no stranger to rough tidings. His ability in Free Fire is called Iron Will, which reduces the damage taken outside the safe zone by a staggering 24%.

In combat, the ability has no tactical advantage. While the user can move between the safe zone and outside of it with impunity, it has no strategic value. If used in a combo build, it would merely take up a skill slot.

4) Nikita

Nikita is a trained body who's been in more than one challenging situation. Her ability in the game is called Firearms Expert. Drawing upon her combat experience, the ability increases SMG reload speed by 24%.

In combat, the ability is useful when engaging in close-range fights. However, since SMGs already have a low reload time, it is uncertain whether having the ability really helps. If anything, players will be utilizing an ability slot without gaining much.

3) Wukong

Wukong is a mischief-maker and an AI battle robot in Free Fire. His ability is called Camouflage, which turns the user into a slow bush for 15 seconds when activated. The skill takes 200 seconds to cool down or can be reset by eliminating an enemy.

While turning into a bush may be fun, it offers little to no tactical advantage. The enemy can still spot the user and can open fire. This skill's only benefit is that hitbox space is drastically reduced when in bush form.

2) Caroline

Caroline is a rich teenager who enjoys cosplaying. Her ability in the game is called Agility. It allows her to move 8% faster when holding a shotgun. The skill is passive in nature and has no cooldown period.

This ability is useful for players who enjoy using shotguns in-game. However, since Kelly can sprint 6% faster irrespective of the weapon used, Caroline's skill seems inessential.

1) Antonio

Antonio spent years as a gangster before becoming a gang leader. His ability in Free Fire is called Gangster's Spirit. This will provide the user with an additional 35 HP at the start of the round. Also, it is beneficial for CS mode.

Unfortunately, the ability has no value in the BR mode. As soon as the user receives the damage, the bonus HP is gone. Once the HP reverts to normal, any advantage that could have been gained is lost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu