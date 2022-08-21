5 Free Fire characters to use in Factory Challenge to win easily

The Free Fire community comes up with a lot of innovative stuff, with Factory Challenge being one of the most popular creations. The challenge is played in Custom Room matches, and all competitors must drop to the top/roof of the 'Factory' location on the Bermuda map.

Once individuals have reached the specified location, they must engage in fist fights. Whoever overcomes the others and survives till the end gets the Booyah.

Some characters are exceptionally powerful while playing the Factory Challenge due to their special abilities. Consequently, users can utilize those to better their foes and get their hands on the win.

The five finest Free Fire characters that gamers can try out are listed below.

Note: The list below represents the writer's opinion, and the player's choices may vary depending on their playing style and preference.

Free Fire: Top 5 characters to pick in Factory Challenge to get wins

5) Dimitri

Dimitri is a good choice in Factory Challenge (Image via Garena)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Description: Dimitri is a world renowned sound technology engineer.

Dimitri's ability in Free Fire leads to the generation of a healing zone that is 3.5m in diameter. Players and allies can regain 3 HP/s and self-recover within that particular zone if knocked down. The zone lasts for 10 seconds, and then a massive 85-second cooldown is applied.

At the maximum level, the duration of the zone will be increased to 15 seconds, and the cooldown will be lowered to 60 seconds. This ability will mainly aid users in regaining health.

4) Kelly

Kelly increases the player's speed (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dash

Description: Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.

If Kelly is equipped while playing Free Fire, the sprinting speed of the user will increase by 1%. After the character reaches its peak level, the increase will be by 6%. Consequently, gamers will be able to move quicker on top of the Factory Roof and will be able to take down foes efficiently.

Additionally, Kelly has an Awakened version, and individuals can unlock it to get the benefits of two abilities simultaneously.

3) K

K is the in-game avatar of KSHMR (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Description: K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert.

K's special skill in Free Fire is called Master of All, which increases the Max EP by 50 points. There are also two modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Inside the former, the EP conversion rate is boosted by 500%, while the latter replenishes 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Switching between them will have a cooldown time of 3 seconds.

Only the Psychology mode will be affected as the level increases, and players can restore 3 EP every second after reaching the maximum level of K.

The in-game avatar of KSHMR will primarily assist users in converting EP into health in crucial situations.

2) Alok

Alok's ability makes him a good choice for this game mode (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Description: Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

DJ Alok generates a 5m aura, raising the movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. These two effects do not stack, and the ability has a cooldown of 70 seconds.

At the full level, the ability's duration will extend to 10 seconds, and the movement speed boost will increase to 15%. Also, the cooldown will be reduced to 50 seconds.

While the character will help players move quicker, the capability to heal is an added advantage.

1) Kla

Kla is the best character to pick for the Factory Challenge (Image via Garena)

Ability: Muay Thai

Description: Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.

Muay Thai is the name of Kla's skill, and it is optimal for use in the Free Fire Factory Challenge. It basically increases the fist damage by 100% at the base level, eventually becoming 400% at the peak level of the character.

As a result, having Kla will enable players to take down enemies with a few punches. Accordingly, it is advised to equip this particular character while playing the Factory Challenge in the battle royale title.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and users must refrain from playing it on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX since it was not suspended.

Edited by R. Elahi