5 Free Fire MAX characters with almost useless abilities in May 2022

With the number of characters available for selection in Free Fire MAX, players will never run out of choices. However, not all characters are designed to be equal in the game.

A few excel in some aspects or when used in certain ways, while others don't excel at all. Since most of them should be bought with diamonds, it's best to avoid purchasing a few as they offer no utility in most scenarios.

Avoid using these five characters in Free Fire MAX

5) Ford

When Ford was conceptualized by the developers, he was envisioned as the messiah who could survive outside the safe zone. His ability, Iron Will, reduces the damage taken by the character when roaming out in the "badlands."

While the perk does sound alluring, its functionality is not exactly worthy of the price. Additionally, staying outside the safe zone is not a tactically sound plan. Even with Ford's ability, the damage taken outside safe areas is too much for him as well during the end game.

4) Antonio

Antonio is a hardened gangster in the world of Free Fire MAX, or so it would seem. However, when looking at his ability, Gangster's Spirit, it fails to reflect his character.

Rather than providing players with a boost to weapons or something similar, his perk merely grants him bonus HP at the start of a match. Once the damage is sustained, the bonus HP disappears. While the ability works well in CS mode, in the BR mode, it ranks him low in terms of utility.

3) Shani

At first glance, Shani is a good character choice for defensive gameplay. Her ability, Gear Recycle, allows her to restore the durability of armor and upgrade it as well. Sounds great, right? Well, not exactly.

To activate this buff, players must first secure kills. Furthermore, given how easily armor can be found throughout the match, this perk will only come in handy towards the end game. For the most part, players won't have the need to use it.

2) Caroline

While Caroline may look like a dainty princess, she's not to be underestimated in battle. Her ability, Agility, allows her to move faster when holding a shotgun. This comes in great use during close-range combat.

However, given that Kelly can do the same with all weapons, why would players use Caroline? If the bonus speed is only activated while holding a shotgun, this limits users from using other weapons during rush attacks.

1) Joseph

Much like Bangalore from Apex Legends, Joseph from Free Fire MAX runs faster when fired upon. His ability, Nutty Movement, allows the characters to make haste and run like the wind upon taking damage.

While this temporary buff sounds like an absolute delight, players who have Kelly are better off using her. A consistent speed buff is always better than a short-term speed boost.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu