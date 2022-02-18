5 Free Fire MAX characters as good as Chrono in February 2022

Following the Free Fire MAX OB31 update, Chrono went from being an aggressive character to a defensive one. Although the force field was buffed, the ability to shoot from inside was removed.

While he is still formidable in battle, he's now better used defensively. Such being the case, players can now easily substitute him with other characters in-game. Although they may not be as powerful as Chrono, they can indeed hold their own in combat.

Free Fire MAX characters that are as good as Chrono when it comes to defensive gameplay

5) Nairi

Nari's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Ice Iron. When the user deploys a gloo wall, it can recover 30% of its current durability every second. Additionally, the user will also be able to deal 25% extra damage to gloo walls when using an assault rifle.

With the ability to passively heal gloo walls and deal extra damage to them, Nairi is a formidable opponent on the battlefield. He can be used to hold ground and stop an enemy's rush effortlessly.

4) Andrew

Andrew's ability, Armor Specialist, protects the player by reducing vest durability loss by 12%. This means that when the user takes body shots, their armor will degrade slower than normal.

Although very basic in nature, this ability can help preserve vests for a long time in-game. However, players need to remember that armor-penetrating damage will still affect the user.

3) Skyler

Skyler's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Riptide Rhythm. When activated, it unleashes a sonic wave capable of traveling 100 meters and destroying five gloo walls in its path. The ability is instant and, once used, takes 40 seconds to cool down.

While the ability to destroy gloo walls is impressive, his secondary ability, which allows him to passively heal, is also powerful. After deploying a gloo wall, the user will recover HP if their health is low. This can be done indefinitely until the HP bar is full.

2) Shani

Shain's ability, Gear Recycle, helps the user sustain their armor in combat. For every elimination, 30% armor durability is restored. Extra armor durability can be used to upgrade the armor to level three.

With the ability to repair and upgrade armor during a match, players will not have to bother looking for new armor in-game. They can eliminate opponents to restore the armor's durability to the max.

1) Leon

Leon's ability in Free Fire MAX is called Buzzer Beater. This allows the user to recover 30 HP every time they exit or survive an active combat situation. Rather than using a medkit to heal immediately after exiting combat, players can passively recover some HP.

Despite HP recovery being low, the ability does have its uses. Players can run in and out of combat to harass the enemy and hold their ground if required. Furthermore, it can be used indefinitely since the ability has no cooldown time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

