5 Free Fire MAX tips for beginners to hit more headshots in BR mode

Being able to land headshots in Free Fire MAX is a skill unlike any other. Due to the damage multiplier, the opponent is bound to go down faster during a fight. This directly improves the odds of winning the match.

Getting better at landing headshots is a process of trial and error. It takes a lot of time and practice. However, there are a few tips that beginners can implement to improve their odds of achieving the same.

Tips to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX

5) Learn to fire in burst mode or fire single shots

Most weapons in Free Fire MAX are semi-auto. This allows the user to fire an entire magazine in record time. However, due to the recoil, most bullets will miss their intended target.

To avoid wasting ammunition, players must switch to firing in short bursts or single shots. This will drastically improve accuracy, reduce recoil, and allow the player to land headshots with ease.

4) Slowly shift from hip-fire mode to scoped-in mode for better accuracy

As a beginner in Free Fire MAX, the hip-fire mode is the easiest to understand and master. Players can jump right into a match and grasp the basics in mere seconds. However, there are several drawbacks.

Accuracy drastically decreases while shooting at long-range, bullet spread increases, and shots will rarely land on target. To overcome these issues, players should learn how to shoot while being scoped-in. It mitigates all the above-mentioned issues and makes combat easier.

3) Use weapons that offer less recoil

As a beginner, using weapons that offer low recoil is the best option. This allows the player to fire more accurately and sustain the rate of fire for longer. This might be necessary during close-range engagements.

In addition to weapons, players can also rely on Dasha's Partying On ability. When in use, it reduces the total recoil and recoil buildup by 10% each. This makes it easier to control weapons that offer a high rate of fire.

2) Implement drag-rotation technique to acquire targets faster

Drag-rotation is an advanced method of shooting in-game. However, it is by far the most superior. It allows players to snap aim and acquire targets without much effort.

However, executing it correctly may take a bit of trial and error. Panning the camera too fast or slow will result in the player missing a shot. It's advised that users practice this in training mode before using it in real combat situations.

1) Stay stationary while shooting

When shooting at a target in Free Fire MAX, beginners should remain stationary. This will improve the aim and allow each shot to be as accurate as possible. Players will even be able to land headshots in hip-fire mode.

Although staying stationary is the best way to shoot, there are a few drawbacks. Players in the open become easy targets for snipers. If they manage to land a headshot, there is a high chance of being eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

